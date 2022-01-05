Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP) Beta Testing Update of its Friendly and Fast (Jaldime) Delivery App
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP) Beta Testing Update of its Friendly and Fast (Jaldime) Delivery AppUS, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to its news release dated December 17, 2021 regarding beta testing of its new Friendly and Fast delivery computer application, Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP), is pleased to update that the new Covid restrictions in India will not affect or delay the beta testing in Ahmedabad.
In order to appeal to the Indian consumer, Cyber Apps has branded Friendly and Fast as “Jaldime”. In English Jaldime translates to “in a hurry”.
About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.
