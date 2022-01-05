Chaplain’s Wife Creates GoFundMe To Raise Money For Life-Changing Procedure
Veronica McCullough has started a GoFundMe to raise $38,000 to fund her husband, Chaplain Ray McCullough’s mobility procedure.TEXARKANA, TEXAS, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaplain Ray is a charismatic man and a renowned faith leader who suffered a stroke and is now seeking the charitable donations of others to raise urgently needed money for his perispinal etanercept procedure. The groundbreaking health treatment is only available at the Institute of Neurological Recovery, Boca Raton, Florida, and uses world-leading technology to reduce pain, spasticity and improve speech, cognition, and mobility.
Veronica, his doting wife, primary caregiver, and the person behind his GoFundMe page, stumbled upon the miraculous effects of the procedure while on YouTube one day. An avid believer in the power of faith and hope, she has no doubt that it was divine intervention that led her to that video. Once she finished watching and conducted additional research, she presented it to Ray, and they both knew this was the next step in his journey back to a productive, wholesome life.
Currently, Ray has been immobile for three whole years, and it saddens Veronica to see him unable to carry out his life’s purpose of positively contributing to his community through ministry and outreach. Ray, a once vibrant, active man, has now been confined to a wheelchair. However, he may be weighed down by a weak core and constant pain, but Chaplain Ray is merely bent, definitely not broken.
Despite requiring the assistance of his dedicated wife and an aid to help him with everyday activities, the Chaplain’s faith has never once wavered. His jovial spirit has remained intact, and those who get the honor of being in his presence can’t help but be delighted by his ear-reaching smile and engulfed in his positive persona.
Since his stroke, Chaplain Ray has undergone several therapeutic procedures and exercises to prevent cognitive and physical decline. Due to their successful application and his tenacious spirit, he now initiates conversations more, his short-term memory has improved, and his left side is more mobile.
The GoFundMe donations will be used to cover medical expenses, flight tickets, hotel, meals, wheelchair-accessible van rental, fuel, follow-up visits, and the traveling costs for his home health aide. The Institute of Neurological Recovery, Boca Raton, Florida, has informed the family that the earliest available date to complete the procedure is in February. Chaplain Ray, his wife and their aide will have to remain in Florida after the procedure for follow-ups. It is estimated that the process will last ten days. Every donation puts Chaplain Ray one step closer to movement and improved quality of life.
“Please support me on this journey to recovery, ministering, and enjoying life to the fullest again. I encourage you to respond to this--my most urgent call for assistance. Please consider giving any donation, large or small, and share this page to help me reach the immediate goal of $38,000 for my speedy recovery. Your prayers, donations, and sharing of this page are deeply appreciated. God bless you abundantly,” shares Chaplain Ray.
To assist Ray, please visit the Help Fund Chaplain Ray’s Breakthrough GoFundMe page.
Veronica McCullough
+1 301-256-5003
nesiemack@gmail.com
N/A