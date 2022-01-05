International Fresh Produce Association Takes the Lead on Fresh Produce and Floral

International Fresh Produce Association Logo

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 2022 marks the start of the new International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), the global trade association representing the entire fresh produce and floral supply chains. The association is the largest industry association representing the interests, individuals and organizations across the global supply chain, of all sizes and specialties.

The association is also positioned to serve as a resource and partner for the media, policymakers and change leaders who are invested in the solutions the industry has the power to provide.

“The challenges we are facing today span the entire consumption continuum from food insecurity on one end to food waste on the other,” said IFPA Co-CEO Cathy Burns. “From changing climate patterns to shifting geo-political environments, we understand that the stakes have never been so high not only for the livelihood of our industry – but for the world. The fresh produce industry offers solutions to almost every major global health and economic challenge, and we are looking forward to welcoming others to join our efforts.”

IFPA is a new association formed under the leadership of the two previous leading fresh produce and floral associations, United Fresh Produce Association and Produce Marketing Association. The new organization is not simply a combination of these two organizations, IFPA is transformational.

IFPA will serve to advocate nationally and globally for the fresh supply chains through government advocacy and leadership especially in the North American Market. The association will also continue to grow connections within the industry and between the industry and the world for the better outcomes of both. They will also guide the industry and partners with unmatched expertise both on the IFPA team and through volunteer leaders.

“Our association is not only for our members, but it is also driven by the engaged leadership of our volunteer leaders,” said IFPA Co-CEO, Tom Stenzel. “We were thrilled to receive over 1000 applications from volunteers across the industry, a sign of support for our association, but also an indication of the enthusiasm and urgency that our industry feels about the role we have to play in today’s global environment. We exist to create a vibrant future, not just for our industry, but for all.”

The association will be led by Co-CEOs Cathy Burns and Tom Stenzel, along with a team of experts from food safety and technology to retail and engagement. Additionally, the association will be guided by the industry volunteer leaders on the board and the executive committee.

The IFPA Executive Committee is led by IFPA Chairman Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms. Laura Himes, divisional merchandise manager for produce at Walmart, serves as chair-elect and Patrick Vizzone, head of food, beverage and agribusiness at ANZ Banking, serves as secretary-treasurer. Past chairs include United Fresh Chairman Danny Dumas, president of Courchesne Larose USA Inc., and PMA Chairman Dwight Ferguson, president and CEO of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. Martha Hilton, vice president, produce and floral merchandising at Wegmans Food Markets, serves as the first IFPA Foundation chair.

For more information about the association, visit www.freshproduce.com.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. While IFPA is built on the legacy of United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, it is not just a combination. It is transformational. Recognizing the industry required an even more powerful and unified voice, the leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association chose not to merge, but rather to create an entirely new organization to supersede their organizations, effective January 1, 2022.