John F. Possumato Chosen as New Founder-in-Residence for Science Center’s OnRamp Accelerator for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

DriveItAway’s Founder will lead the next cohort of OnRamp, a Science Center Initiative to Support Early Stage, Underrepresented Founders to Spur Economic Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John F. Possumato, attorney, seasoned start-up entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of DriveItAway, an automotive industry groundbreaking tech startup, has been chosen as the next Founder-in-Residence for the University City Science Center’s ‘OnRamp' accelerator .

The OnRamp program was created in 2021 by the University City Science Center to support first time founders of tech or tech enabled startups in the Philadelphia region’s startup ecosystem, many of whom were severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. It was found that economic conditions also disproportionately had impact on underrepresented entrepreneurs, and new founders.

OnRamp, which is hosted at the Science Center’s Venture Café Thursday Gatherings, includes eight weeks of workshops led by Subject Matter Experts who are engaged in the region’s start-up ecosystem on topics on foundational information for starting a successful business. In addition, OnRamp acts as a networking support hub for entrepreneurs “coaching through connections” with networks and resources. The Founder-in-Residence, as an experienced regional start-up entrepreneur, is chosen to mentor and coach participants, curates the workshop speakers, and, most importantly, shares his or her own journey and experience as a founder, as part of the curriculum.

“I am exhilarated and honored to be chosen as the next Founder-in-Residence for the upcoming OnRamp cohort and can’t wait to get started,” says John F. Possumato, “looking at the quality of the founders and start-ups that have gone through the program in 2021, and the outstanding entrepreneurs previously chosen as Founder-in-Residence for OnRamp, it is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Adds Possumato, “Working to help underrepresented founding entrepreneurs who have vision and drive is just good business for all, and I’m proud to be part of the Science Center’s OnRamp accelerator. As a lot of the instruction and interaction is virtual now, I encourage all of the great founders and entrepreneurs that I know to reach out to me and get involved while I’m on board, so that others can benefit from your knowledge and experience in entrepreneurial endeavors, while building this network.”

For more information about OnRamp or to apply, visit https://sciencecenter.org/programs/onramp.

About the University City Science Center

The University City Science Center is Philadelphia’s premier catalyst of entrepreneurial activity, healthcare innovation, and economic growth. Established in 1963, the nonprofit has been recognized by The Brookings Institution as a best-in-class investor, mentor, and economic development partner for young technology companies. Working alongside industry partners and leading research and academic institutions across the globe, the Science Center has supported over 1,000 early-stage companies. Today, the organization advances healthcare innovation from idea to the marketplace through startup support services, allocating capital, gathering the innovation community, and building inclusive STEM pathways for Philadelphia youth and adults. For more information visit sciencecenter.org or follow us at @UCScienceCenter.

About John F. Possumato & DriveItAway

John F. Possumato, is a noted consultant, author and speaker in the automotive industry, and is the Founder and CEO of Driveitaway Inc, which provides a turn-key cloud platform/consumer app enabling dealers to offer new mobility solutions, including subscription-to-purchase EV vehicle enablement programs focused on credit challenged consumers. A serial entrepreneur and a dealership owner veteran, Possumato has over 30 years of leadership experience fostering and growing start-up companies. He is also an attorney, a graduate of the Law School at the University of Pennsylvania (J.D.) and the Wharton School of Business (B.S.), is a member of the Bar of the State of Pennsylvania, was a Wharton School Entrepreneur in Residence, a founding Board member of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance, and past Counsel to the Board of Directors of the Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association. He most recently helped create the Drive For Freedom Foundation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit created to alleviate the “Poverty of the Carless.”