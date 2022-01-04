MACAU, January 4 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coins of Lunar Year of the Tiger released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 10th January 2022 (Monday) . The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client) Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Tiger” (1 oz) 1,230.00 1Unit Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Tiger” (5 oz) 7,200.00 1Unit Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Tiger” (0.5 oz) 15,000.00 1Unit