Integrated resorts present “Art Macao” special exhibitions, showcasing a kaleidoscopic art fair

MACAU, July 2 - The Special Exhibition, presented by the six integrated resorts, is a distinct segment of the large-scale international cultural and artistic feast “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale” (Art Macao). This year’s Special Exhibition presents a kaleidoscopic art fair with unprecedented lineup and diversity of forms, featuring everything from the modernist enlightenment of Picasso’s prints and the interactive digital fireworks art of Cai Guo-Qiang and his custom-developed AI artist cAI™️ to Bruno Moinard’s deconstruction of the spatial poetics of French decorative arts; from the Haas Brothers’ light and shadow installations evoking industrial memory, Craig & Karl and multiple international contemporary artists’ whimsical exploration of dopamine aesthetics featuring the classic IP “Sesame Street” to the digital rebirth of Jingdezhen porcelain through 4K projections.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Special Exhibition “In the mind of Bruno Moinard”, this exhibition invites audiences into the exquisite and unique aesthetics of Bruno Moinard, a world renowned interior designer. As a master designer who has been awarded the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour in France, Moinard fuses traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to create timeless works. Set within the context of his studio, the exhibition unveils over 300 paintings, manuscripts, sketches, and exclusive design concepts conceived specifically for Capella at Galaxy Macau. It reveals the artistic pulse behind the world’s most luxurious spaces.

“The Haas Brothers: Clair de Lune” Special Exhibition, presented by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, is inspired by the Moontowers of the Haas Brothers’ hometown in Austin. This artwork reinterprets moonlight as an immersive medium, guiding visitors back to the natural neighborhoods of the brothers’ childhood and allowing them to experience the poetic harmony of time and space through light installations.

The “cAI™️ Lab 2.0—Is It Your Gaze that Meets Mine, or Mine that Seeks Yours?” Special Exhibition, presented by MGM, will debut at its brand-new multi-purpose venue “Fantasy Box,” featuring the AI artist cAI™️, an AI model developed by internationally renowned contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang since 2017, in-residence to presents its “One AI, One Show.” cAI™ engages the audience in real-time dialogue, igniting co-create digital fireworks spectacle that organically evolves, refreshes the one’s sensory experiences and artistic imagination within this multidimensional art laboratory.

The “Dopamine: Fountain of Happiness” Special Exhibition, presented by Sands China Ltd., features globally exclusive artworks created by 9 international contemporary artists from Asia, Europe and America, fusing their artistic ideas with the classic IP “Sesame Street” in the theme of ancient Roman mythology and dopamine colors. Against the backdrop of the iconic European architectural scene in The Venetian Macao, let’s embark on a cross-medium, cross-temporal, and cross-cultural artistic journey.

The “Picasso: Beauty and Drama” Special Exhibition, presented by SJM Resorts, S.A., marks a global premiere of 143 original works from the Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Malaga. Featuring engravings, ceramics and illustrations, this exhibition traces the artist’s life from prodigy to icon and his extraordinary achievements, revealing his deep affection for his Malaga roots and how his Andalusian genes shape his art.

“Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World” Special Exhibition, presented by Wynn Resorts Macau, is the first large-scale immersive art exhibition in the world that features porcelains from Jingdezhen, with Ms. Sanoe Chang, a renowned Chinese craft artist and master, serving as the Chief Aesthetic Advisor. Featuring newly crafted, 360-degree immersive projections, this exhibition recreates Macao as an important node of the Maritime Silk Road, reveals its story and historical significance in the globalisation of Chinese porcelain, and narrates Jingdezhen’s history as a leading centre for porcelain artistry. Juxtaposed with these historical pieces are representative ceramic works created by over 20 Chinese top and state-level contemporary artists, showcasing the heritage and breakthroughs in Jingdezhen’s ceramic art. A summit will also be held to discuss the development of intangible cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2019, “Art Macao” has been dedicated to integrating resources from various sectors of society, nurturing local creative forces, and connecting with international art developments. It aims to build a brand for an international art biennale and, by leveraging the strengths of local integrated resorts, inject sustained momentum into the cultural sector of Macao while also demonstrating the corporate social responsibility of its partners.