Local High School Student is Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall in NYC
Picture of Haiden Lydia Johnson, the High School student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Local Boise High School student Haiden Lydia Johnson is selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City with the Honors Performance Series.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiden Lydia Johnson, a student at Boise High School, has been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Haiden will perform Alto 2 in February with the Honors Treble Choir. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
Haiden auditioned for the Honors Performance Series earlier this year and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.
Haiden has studied music for 6 years and is a member of the Boise High Treble Choir and Boise High Orchestra. Haiden even received an award in 7th grade for the “Most Marvelous Voice”. In response to her selection as a Finalist, Haiden said, “Getting into this program truly is a dream come true and I will never forget this experience. I am so incredibly excited to work with other musicians who love music as much as I do and expand my musical horizons!”
Haiden will join performers from students from 47 United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam, and South Korea for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
The finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February. They will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other Finalists, and get a taste of New York City. Two performances, an Honors Instrumental Performance and Honors Choral Performance, will take place Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 respectively, and are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
“After having performances worldwide impacted for over a year, we are excited to be returning to the stage at Carnegie Hall. Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Program Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Carnegie Hall. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.
