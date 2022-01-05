William G. and Marie Selby Foundation Grant Lets Myakka River State Park Purchase All-terrain Wheelchair and Trailer
It will enable visitors who use mobility devices to fully experience the scenic beauty of Myakka River State Park
The Selby Foundation is pleased to be a partner on this very important project that will increase accessibility for so many to enjoy the beauty and joy of nature”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation will help purchase an all-terrain wheelchair and trailer for use by visitors to Myakka River State Park.
— Carol Butera, President/CEO of The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
“The Florida State Parks Foundation is thrilled to utilize this grant to purchase this special wheelchair that enables visitors who use mobility devices to fully experience the scenic beauty of Myakka River State Park,” said Foundation President Tammy Gustafson.
“The $2,300 grant will go towards existing funds for the purchase of the all-terrain chair as well as a trailer to transport it, both of which will be available free of charge upon visitor request.”
Located about 20 miles from downtown Sarasota, Myakka River State Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in the award-winning Florida state park system, covering more than 37,000 acres.
“The Selby Foundation is pleased to be a partner on this very important project that will increase accessibility for so many to enjoy the beauty and joy of nature,” said Carol Butera, President/CEO of The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
Julia Gill Woodward
Florida State Parks Foundation
+ 18505598914
email us here