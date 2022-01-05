Disruptive Technologies Makes A Truly Safe, Smart and Sustainable Office A Reality With A New Plug-And-Play Sensor Suite
A truly safe, smart and sustainable office is now a reality with DT's new plug-and-play sensor suite
DT has enhanced its sensor suite with new CO2 and PIR sensors, providing all the data points needed for truly safe, smart, and sustainable indoor spaces.
The world's smallest wireless sensors are joined by new CO2 and PIR sensors, finally a one-stop-shop for all the sensors you need for smart indoor spaces
Helping to make sustainability an achievable goal, while driving real cost efficiencies, and making working environments healthier, safer, and more productive is incredibly important and fulfilling”OSLO, NORWAY, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), based in Oslo, Norway, and creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, has announced that it will be presenting two new products at CES 2022: a CO2 and PIR sensor.
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
These new sensors will complete the DT suite of IoT sensors necessary to deliver a full range of data points to create a truly smart office. They will help make all indoor workspaces safe, smart and sustainable - and offer an easy one-stop-shop solution to some of the biggest problems the world is facing today: Covid 19 and the new way of working and experiencing indoor spaces and decreasing our carbon footprint on the way to becoming net-zero.
Although the form factor of the new sensors is larger, they follow the same fundamental plug-and-play principles and values. They are wireless, easy to use, robust, with long battery life (10-15 years), peel and stick installation, scalable, provide easy data visualization, and top tier end-to-end security. This is a true market first and it is changing the future of smart cities and intelligent buildings.
About the sensors
The CO2 Sensor uses ultra-low power NDIR sensor technology, has been designed to deliver a 10-year battery life, with 2xAA replaceable batteries and a long wireless range (up to 100 meters indoors). The sensor also features temperature and humidity for more complete air quality data and the core focus is to monitor indoor air quality and support demand-controlled ventilation. This ensures healthy air and optimizes energy use. Not only will this help businesses reach their sustainability objectives, but it will also improve employee productivity by creating a healthier environment for everyone.
The PIR Ceiling Sensor uses a quad-element PIR detection method, and provides the same 10-year battery life with 2 x AA batteries, and a 100-meter wireless range. It detects the presence of people in a room to allow occupancy monitoring and enable the creation of heatmaps to ascertain footfall and usage of specific spaces. This will allow businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their space utilization to predict usage and adjust heating, cooling and other services accordingly to save energy and optimize their space.
Together with DT’s existing sensor suite, the new sensors create a complete IoT infrastructure stack for CRE applications. This will enable businesses to reduce risk, enhance sustainability, move towards net zero ambitions, increase operational efficiency and optimize overall health, wellbeing and productivity for all occupants. Instead of relying on multiple providers, the DT sensor suite is a much-needed one-stop-shop solution, which is secure, easy to use, affordable, quick and easy to test and install, and streamlines the hardware and software required to just one set-up.
‘After much demand from our partners and the market, we are truly delighted to be able to announce this new product launch at CES,’ says Bengt Lundberg, CEO at Disruptive Technologies.
‘Our sensors are the smallest in the world and have revolutionized the accessibility and efficiency of building management. Helping to make sustainability an achievable goal, while driving real cost efficiencies, and making working environments healthier, safer, and more productive is incredibly important and fulfilling for us here at DT. With the addition of our new CO2 and PIR sensors, facilities managers will, for the first time, have everything they need for a truly intelligent building.
‘Together, the sensors will provide a full set of data points allowing for accurate and safe remote monitoring from anywhere in the world. With rapid ROI and limiting the risk of stranded assets, adopting this technology now allows for the creation of a cohesive informational network capable of transforming operational processes before it is too late.
‘The Disruptive Technologies sensor suite reduces the friction faced by facilities managers and management teams across the world. With our sensors, any building, anywhere, can be made safe, smart, and sustainable, in just a matter of minutes.
Together with partners, Disruptive Technologies IoT sensors and infrastructure are solving real problems globally. Energy efficiency and sustainability, workplace health and wellbeing, desk occupancy, smart cleaning, feedback and service, and more. These new sensors truly revolutionize the ability to get all the data, when and where needed.
*These tiny, wireless, affordable, easy-to-use battery-operated sensors can be deployed almost anywhere and retrofitted to any space, making buildings and assets smart in minutes.
*The COVID-19 pandemic and the worrying effects of global warming means the world needs real solutions NOW more than ever - and DT’s’ IoT sensors and infrastructure are the answer
*Remotely monitor 1 room or 100 buildings, DT’s solutions scale with your needs
*Together with partners, DT is solving real problems within Commercial Real Estate globally. Energy efficiency and sustainability, workplace health and wellbeing, desk occupancy, smart cleaning, feedback and service, and more.
