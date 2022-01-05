Strong Support amongst Notaries for the Remote Online Notaries Public Act
The Bill Would Expand the CA Office of Notary Public and Insure that the Notarial System Remains as Robust and Reliable as it is Today for Decades to Come.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California League of Independent Notaries (CLIN) is in strong support for AB 1093 the Remote Online Notaries Public bill that is currently making its way through the legislature. The bill is up for a hearing on January 13th with the Assembly Judiciary Committee. AB 1093 would authorize remote online notarization for California notaries public, expanding access to notarial services for California residents.
Remote Online Notarization (RON) is a convenient alternative to traditional in-person notarization for businesses and consumers, but it is especially beneficial to members of the public who are unable to easily access notarial services. Some 38 states have passed remote online notarization laws in recent years beginning with the state of Virginia in 2012. However, the California bill would be a first of it’s kind due to it’s very strong data privacy protections, immunity for notaries from industry bad actors and create a new notarial act which would enable notaries to certify a tangible copy of a digital record. “Ultimately this bill will set a new benchmark for the remote online notary experiment currently underway across the country”, said Matt Miller, president of the CLIN.
The California state legislature has twice considered remote online notarization and twice rejected it due to concerns about data privacy, the loss of critical notarial transactional records and the potentially harmful effects to the public of local notaries being driven out of business by large out of state corporate online notary platforms. AB 1093 protects consumer data by imposing a strict prohibition on the use of personal data collected and guards against the loss of notarial records with unique jurisdictional guidelines.
The bill was introduced last February by Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer of the 59th district. Last spring Dr. Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State held an informational briefing outlining the benefits and concerns of remote online notarization. While the convenience of virtual notarization was obvious, there were many unanswered questions regarding the safety of the technology. It would seem that those concerns have been met in the newly amended version of the bill.
About The California League Of Independent Notaries (CLIN): as the first and only advocacy organization in California that strives to promote public awareness and advocate for Independent Notaries by building community, providing communication and advocating for policy that strengthens the Office of Notary Public and represents members' common interests.
