Used Three Roll Mill Machine Clearance Event
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thank you for supporting Torrey Hills Technologies' three roll mills over the past 17 years. Our production line has successfully moved over to MXD Process (MXD). It is an exciting move, and the quality and customer care that we brought you, they will too.
Even though our era will mills has ended. There is still a chance you can save money with us through our used-machine clearance event! Please see below for our available inventory.
T50 (stainless steel)
Priced competitively with little to no maintenance required, the cost of ownership is the lowest in the market.
T65 (stainless steel and Ceramic)
Our lab model TRM with a 5" Roller Effective Surface Length. Can also be used in production.
EXAKT 50EC
This EXAKT 50 model is the ideal choice for a small to medium-volume projects.
T65SL (stainless steel)
Our production model with a 20" Roller Effective Surface Length. We are surprised that we even have this model left in stock!
As always we are still in our core business of heatsinks, microelectronics packaging components and refractory metals and other manufacturing equipment such as belt furnaces.
Looking for a used three roll mill? please contact us
Ken Kuang
Even though our era will mills has ended. There is still a chance you can save money with us through our used-machine clearance event! Please see below for our available inventory.
T50 (stainless steel)
Priced competitively with little to no maintenance required, the cost of ownership is the lowest in the market.
T65 (stainless steel and Ceramic)
Our lab model TRM with a 5" Roller Effective Surface Length. Can also be used in production.
EXAKT 50EC
This EXAKT 50 model is the ideal choice for a small to medium-volume projects.
T65SL (stainless steel)
Our production model with a 20" Roller Effective Surface Length. We are surprised that we even have this model left in stock!
As always we are still in our core business of heatsinks, microelectronics packaging components and refractory metals and other manufacturing equipment such as belt furnaces.
Looking for a used three roll mill? please contact us
Ken Kuang
Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC
+1 858-558-6666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn