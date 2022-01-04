Submit Release
DHEC, CDC Recommend Pfizer Booster at Five Months, Additional Primary Dose for Certain Immunocompromised Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 4, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updated the recommendation for when people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from six months to five months.      Individuals now can receive an mRNA booster shot five months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months), has not changed.   

DHEC strongly recommends everyone who is eligible receive a booster of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.  With Omicron now the predominant variant in South Carolina, boosters are necessary to ensure maximum protection against the disease.   This recommendation applies to people ages 16 and older, though later this week the CDC is expected to authorize boosters for 12-15-year-olds.     Consistent with prior guidance, the CDC and DHEC also recommend that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.  

###  

