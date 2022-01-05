Silicon Valley Institute Announces New Post on How To Find the Best Hair Transplant in the Bay Area
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce a new post for the coming year.
People are always looking for a service that's the 'best' at what they do. Whether it's haircuts, dentists, or pizza, many will drive to a nearby city to find it.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair restoration clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post. San Francisco residents searching for the best hair transplant clinic in the Bay Area may be surprised to find it close by in Foster City.
"People are always looking for a service that's the 'best' at what they do. Whether it's haircuts, dentists, or pizza, many will drive to a nearby city to find it," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "Our ARTAS hair transplantation robot allows us to handle different issues. That's what could make us the best place to tackle hair loss. And we are just a short drive to Foster City for most of the Bay Area."
The new post is available at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/best-hair-transplant/. The post explains a trend in finding the best hair transplant clinic in the Bay Area. A diverse population in Silicon Valley can require different solutions for hair loss. SVHI, located in Foster City, is one of the few clinics in the Bay Area that offer the ARTAS robotic hair transplantation system (https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/). This innovative hair transplantation technology can make precise movements in a hair loss situation. Hair transplant surgery can support men with receding hairlines, women with thinning hair, and other individuals seeking hair loss mitigation —alternative treatments for hair loss, including micro-pigmentation and protocols designed to revive hair growth. The clinic supports communities throughout the Bay Area, including San Francisco, San Jose, Palo Alto, and Cupertino. The clinic helps Contra Costa County locals residing in Blackhawk, Alamo Creek, and Walnut Creek. A first step to reviewing hair loss solutions may be to reach out for a no-obligation consultation with hair loss specialist, Dr. Miguel Canales.
BEST HAIR TRANSPLANT IN THE BAY AREA MEETS PEOPLE 'WHERE THEY ARE
Here is the background on this release. People struggling with hair loss problems in the Bay Area could view it as a unique situation. A woman may notice hair thinning around the scalp. A man with a receding hairline can find hair falling out at his temples and moving over the entire head. Individual residents can find one of the best hair transplant clinics in Foster City to address unique problems. Note that those looking for skin care solutions should visit the sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
