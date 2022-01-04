Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal: INTERprotection could join Formula E in 2022
* The great Mexican broker could sponsor the Mexico City E-Prix 2022, held in March.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERprotección, an expert company in insurance, reinsurance, and surety brokerage, could join Formula E to celebrate the 2022 Mexico City E-Prix, which will take place in March at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
The great Mexican broker had participated as a sponsor of the race by sharing the vision of betting on new technologies and the importance of taking social responsibility actions with the electric car series in another Formula E event.
The Mexico City E-Prix's next edition defines a social cause that INTERprotección supports. Years ago, Interprotección donated to the ticket office for a reconstruction program of sports facilities located in Xochimilco, affected by the earthquake of September 19.
A claim in which INTERprotección joined with free advice for clients and non-clients, thousands of people doubt how to validate their policies. Likewise, it offered free home insurance for the first two months of hiring and held an auction of legendary pilots' helmets built with Lego pieces to raise funds for reconstruction. One of its directors, Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal, told us.
About Jacobo BazBaz Sacal
Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal is a businessperson who has been at the head of 3 different companies and presently working at Interproteccion Insurance Agent & Surety Co. He is also participant at Fundación Interprotección and Fideicomiso Probosque Chapultepec.In his past career, he occupied several positions at other companies in the Insurance Business. Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal is the second generation of insurance in his family, and he is working at INTERprotección, a firm that works as a link between insurers and their clients.
About INTERprotection
INTERprotección is a group of Mexican experts in insurance, reinsurance, and surety brokerage. With a global presence and recognition, INTERprotección has more than 40 years of experience in comprehensive risk management and consulting in the Mexican market. Its business model is taking the client to the forefront and offering the best service through innovative and disruptive products, most recently with its new brand inter.mx, its digital insurance platform transforming the insurtech game. Around 46% of the companies in the IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, are INTERprotección clients. In 2018 it became the first Mexican company to sponsor the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, and they have been supporting 'Checo' Pérez and his team in Formula 1 for 13 years.
