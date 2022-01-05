Association Command Launches Easy By Association, Subscription-based Association Support Services
Easy by Association offers support in the areas of marketing, HR, membership recruitment, and more via monthly subscriptions rather than traditional contracts.
One month you are promoting your conference and the next month you are launching a membership campaign. Associations have to be flexible and ever-changing, and that's exactly what we are."MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association Command, a division of The LMC Groups, launched its newest offering to nonprofit associations, Easy by Association. This new service offers associations support in the areas of marketing, human resources, social media, and membership recruitment and retention through monthly subscriptions rather than traditional contracts.
“Many associations need extra support but can’t or don’t want to hire extra staff. An association management company (AMC) can help, but their services are often based on long-term contracts. We wanted to create something that doesn’t require long term contracts or high fees while still providing customized services to help associations meet their goals,” said Sarah Gazi, CAE, Director of Association Management at Association Command. “These days you can get almost anything you want by subscription, so why not association support? We want associations to get the help they need regardless of size or budget.”
While the staff at Association Command and its parent company The LMC Groups have decades of association management experience, offering a subscription-based model is brand new to not only the company but quite possibly the association management industry as a whole. Association Command can’t definitively say they are the first association management company to offer support by way of subscription, but they can’t say that they aren’t, either.
“The really cool thing about the subscriptions is that the deliverables can change each month because we all know that goals and needs change for associations frequently. No two months are ever the same, so the subscriptions can change as needed. One month you are promoting your conference and the next month you are launching a membership campaign. Associations have to be flexible and ever-changing, and that’s exactly what we are,” said Gazi.
Associations interested in learning more can visit Easy By Association or email info@associationcommand.com.
