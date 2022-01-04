Philadelphia County was the Most Dangerous PA County for Drivers
Research by Cousin Benny finds nearly 15% of PA Traffic Deaths Occured in Philadelphia CountyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent research by Cousin Benny has found that in 2020, Philadelphia County was the most dangerous county to drive in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Using data accumulated from Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation, an average of 286 vehicle crashes occurred every day in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. On average, three people a day were fatally injured in traffic crashes. Philadelphia County was the most dangerous county based on the number of vehicle accidents and traffic accident-related fatalities.
Traffic-related fatalities in Philadelphia County accounted for nearly 15% of Pennsylvania traffic deaths. In second, Allegheny County accounted for 5.3% of traffic deaths, and Bucks County in third with 4.6% of traffic accident-related deaths.
In terms of non-fatal accidents, Philadelphia County had the most reported vehicle crashes in PA (10,108). Allegheny County reported the second (9,818), and Montgomery County reported the third (9,944).
Using this data, researchers with Cousin Benny were able to identify the seven most dangerous roads in Pennsylvania in 2020. The study found broad Street in Philadelphia to be one of the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania with 771 reported accidents, which resulted in 443 injuries and 14 deaths:
The other six most dangerous roads in Pennsylvania are:
Lincoln Highway - Reported 1,762 vehicle accidents.
Delaware Expressway - Reported 1,292 vehicle accidents. 1,042 of these accidents occurred in Philadelphia, resulting in 394 injuries and five deaths.
American Legion Memorial Highway - Reported 1,208 vehicle accidents.
Schuylkill Expressway - Reported 1,080 crashes. 568 of these accidents were located in Philadelphia, resulting in 245 injuries and one death.
William Penn Highway - Reported 838 vehicle accidents.
Roosevelt Boulevard - Reported 447 vehicle accidents. 441 of these accidents were located in Philadelphia, resulting in 263 injuries and 7 deaths.
About Cousin Benny:
Cousin Benny is a dedicated team of personal injury lawyers based in Philadelphia. At Cousin Benny, we provide representation for a wide variety of personal injury matters and help our clients get the maximum compensation they deserve. Our practice areas include slip and fall injuries, car accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, Social Security, and more. With each case we accept, we handle every aspect and keep you informed the entire time because when you work with our attorneys at Cousin Benny, you’re family. Our legal process has helped our clients receive hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in compensation they’re owed for pain and losses.
