Resource Associates Partners With Three Districts to Prevent School Violence
COPS awards fund various school safety equipment and programs to ensure student success.UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antioch Unified School District (CA), Quitman County School District (MS), and Lower Brule Sioux Tribe (SD) were each awarded almost $500,000 in funding in December from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).
The COPS School Violence Prevention Program awards help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.
"The awards announced today will fund a variety of school safety equipment and programs that will help ensure student success in supportive and safe environments," said Acting COPS Director Robert Chapman in a press release.
Antioch Unified School District, Quitman County School District, and Lower Brule Sioux Tribe are three of the five entities partnering with Resource Associates’ expert grant writing team that submitted proposals for COPS funding. As a result, Antioch Unified School District was awarded $492,451, Quitman County School District was awarded $445,337, and Lower Brule Sioux Tribe was awarded $445,661 for a combined total of $1,383,449 in awards.
About Grantwriters.net
Resource Associates is the nation’s leading expert in grant writing and grant funding for community-serving agencies. Over the past 30 years, we have won more than $250 million in federal, state, and other government and foundation grant dollars. Resource Associates serves education institutions, nonprofits, churches, tribes, municipalities, and other public agencies around the world through the provision of hands-on support throughout all phases of the grant writing and funding process.
Melanie Roberge
Resource Associates
m.roberge@grantwriters.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn