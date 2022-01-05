UCloudLink Connecting Users Globally With HyperConn
SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UClouldLink has a device that many may want in their pockets this upcoming summer as travel opens back up. They have made the world more connected and have bridged the gap between travel and staying up to date with the latest and greatest. Through their GlocalMe network they have a portable WiFi system that allows users to stay connected with friends, family and work without the hassle of switching sim cards or dealing with local network providers.
Their HyperConn devices offer a mobile wifi hotspot for multiple devices to connect to. Perfect for those on the go for work or leisure. As the internet becomes a big aspect of our lives staying connected to our families, friends and work has become easier and easier but this device removes all hassle and is small enough to even fit into a pocket. A stable internet connection that you can even use in the comfort of your own home, in the way that a generator will back up your house in the case of electrical issues it will be there when your internet has issues keeping you and your family seamlessly connected.
So much for such a small device: no plans, no contracts, no hidden costs, 140 countries to stay connected in, privacy protected data transmission. No blind spots or weakened wifi due to barriers between devices and the router a portable and truly mobile broadband with no installation, wiring or broadband restrictions. No Network congestion during peak times. Faster upload and download speeds, congestion Monitoring, Instant Network Reselection and Network Boosting. Detection of all available internet signals constantly with an AI to determine the most effective network coverage based on users location. It applies different routing strategies and keeps switching to the best-performing network - connecting users to a smooth and fast internet. Learn more about the different devices available with GlocalMe and HyperConn on Ucloudlinks website.
Ken Kuang
