Washington Harbour Partners Announces the Acquisition of CollabraLink Technologies, Inc.
In CollabraLink, we found a company with fantastic technology solutions along with a great culture of excellence in delivery and commitment to the government mission.”ARLINGTON, VA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink), a leading digital transformation services firm, has received a majority investment from Washington Harbour Partners (WHP), a Washington DC area investment firm focused on technology, government services, and business services. Founded in 2003, CollabraLink has a wide array of customers and competencies throughout the Federal sector. Specializing in end-to-end digital transformation, CollabraLink capabilities include Human Centered Design, Agile and DevSecOps, Intelligent Automation, AI and associated mission support with a deep focus on low code automation platforms.
“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with CollabraLink and help the company continue its growth journey providing mission-critical solutions and digital services to the federal government,” said Mina Faltas, Washington Harbour’s Managing Partner. “In CollabraLink, we found a company with fantastic technology solutions along with a great culture of excellence in delivery and commitment to the government mission.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mina and Washington Harbour,” said Rahul Pandhi, CollabraLink’s CEO. “This partnership has CollabraLink poised to take the next big step in achieving our mission of Creating a Modern Digital Government. I am looking forward to the next era of the CollabraLink journey and helping to continue to build a world class organization with a world class culture.”
WHP operating partners, George Batsakis and Jerad Speigel, will serve as the Company’s CEO and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, respectively. Prior to CollabraLink, George was the Accenture Federal DoD and Intelligence lead, and held Chief Growth Officer positions at CSRA and SRA. Jerad was the founder and CEO of Phase One, a leading cloud and platform as a service firm acquired by Accenture Federal.
Company founder and former CEO, Rahul Pandhi, will remain with the company as a minority shareholder, board member, and Executive Vice President.
New CollabraLink CEO, George Batsakis said, “CollabraLink is a critical contributor to the government mission through its application of technology aimed at some of the most pressing digital modernization and transformation challenges facing their customers. Our goal is to leverage CollabraLink’s success and build the next great mid-sized company in the government sector. The partnership between WHP and CollabraLink will be immediately beneficial to our people, customers and partners.”
New Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Jerad Speigel, adds, “CollabraLink is the perfect platform for growth. Rahul and team have established a market leading brand, and a trusted set of capabilities that Agencies throughout Federal have relied upon for solving complex transformation challenges. Their corporate leadership team and mature framework for growth and delivery are all world-class.”
Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as the legal advisor to CollabraLink on the transaction.
Holland & Knight served as the legal advisor to Washington Harbour Partners on the transaction.
About CollabraLink
CollabraLink is a digital services consulting Team that delivers solutions to help our Federal customers achieve their mission. Using HCD, Agile, and modern methodologies, CollabraLink makes the Government more interactive, productive, and secure. Since CollabraLink was founded in 2003, they’ve evolved from a business process management advisor to Fortune 100 companies, into a trusted leading federal contractor offering clients mission-critical solutions. Throughout this time, CollabraLink maintained a commitment to incorporating advanced technology and process innovations that deliver value to their clients and provide added mission advantage. At CollabraLink, one common goal unites their Team: put our clients’ mission first.
About Washington Harbour Partners
Washington Harbour Partners is a leading investment firm which employs a fundamentals-driven strategy with an emphasis on small- and mid-cap investments. Washington Harbour’s investment focus is concentrated in the areas of technology, media, telecom, consumer services, business services, and government services sectors across private and public equity. The research process takes a value-add approach, identifying and investing in companies with the goal of creating value for investors, customers, employees, and the community. Based in Washington DC, Washington Harbour has a team of professionals with combined decades of experience in public and private equity investing with expertise in its sectors of focus. Washington Harbour believes that tremendous opportunity exists to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the Federal government through transformative next-generation software and technology. Further information is available at washingtonharbour.com.
