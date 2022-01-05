AlliedHealthPrograms.com Launches New Platform to Connect More Students to Healthcare Education in 2022
AlliedHealthPrograms.com launches the first nationwide database of allied health programs to serve millions across the United States.
We rigorously analyze the most recent public data sets and thousands of student reviews to help you truly understand what a healthcare education program and career are like.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, Texas: AlliedHealthPrograms.com is eager to announce its newest platform launch since being acquired by Ryevid, LLC in 2019. Prior to the acquisition AlliedHealthPrograms.com redirected to Education.org which was previously a Monster.com company.
Since the acquisition, AlliedHealthPrograms.com has developed the most comprehensive online database of Allied Health Education Programs in the United States. Users can find the most complete data on thousands of school programs and in-depth editorial content on dozens of popular in-demand and highly rewarding careers such as dental assisting, pharmacist tech, veterinary assisting, medical assisting, physical therapy, and more.
With the new owners at Ryevid, LLC dedicated to making healthcare education programs across the United States more accessible for students, the latest updates to the AlliedHealthPrograms.com platform include:
- Nearly 3,000 new allied health programs listed across the United States
- Enriched program and career data from the BLS, IPEDS, CAAHEP, DANB, CAPTE, NAACLS, and more
- Geolocation maps based search results for finding schools nearby
- Responsive design updates for improved accessibility on all devices
- AI-driven weekly newsletter that adapts to reader's interests
- Free account registration for everyone with optional email subscriptions and/or mobile push notifications
These platform updates are designed to empower students with data and schools with technology so that they can connect better and more frequently.
A Data Analyst representing AlliedHealthPrograms.com had this to say:
"We are now one of the largest resources for allied healthcare programs in the nation. We rigorously analyze the most recent public data sets and thousands of student reviews to help users truly understand what a healthcare education program and career are like. We have the most data on schools and a solid digital platform to serve our community across the United States."
AlliedHealthPrograms.com is helping students choose rewarding healthcare careers, ensuring they have access to the most comprehensive data on healthcare programs across the country while providing the schools with technology to enroll more students into their programs.
- AlliedHealthPrograms.com recently grew its team by 60% and is investing in future growth
- AlliedHealthPrograms.com has nearly 3,000 programs for nearly 30 healthcare careers in its database
- AlliedHealthPrograms.com will double its database to 6,000 programs by the end of 2022
- AlliedHealthPrograms.com is hosting a scholarship contest to win $,5000 towards education
AlliedHealthPrograms.com is helping students save significant amounts of time and effort on researching and comparing allied health programs and careers across the United States. AlliedHealthPrograms.com is helping universities, colleges, and trade schools enroll more students into their healthcare programs.
About AlliedHealthPrograms.com: Since 2013, Allied Health Programs® has helped over 4 Million students learn about allied health programs and careers. AlliedHealthPrograms.com researches, analyzes, and publishes the most comprehensive data on U.S. schools offering Allied Health Programs. AlliedHealthPrograms.com has educated and connected thousands of prospective students with rewarding careers in allied healthcare.
