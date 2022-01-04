Hoyer Statement on Congressman Bobby Rush's Decision to Not Seek Re-Election

“I want to thank my good friend Bobby Rush for what will be three decades of service to the House when he leaves office at the end of this year. Throughout his tenure, Bobby has drawn on his experiences as an activist, a community organizer, a pastor, and a U.S. Army veteran to serve his constituents with great ability, wisdom, and deep concern for their well-being. Always a fighter for the poor, the sick, and those touched by injustice, he has never been afraid to stand up to power and speak difficult truths. Bobby worked hard to ensure that the legislation passed in Washington would always lift up those needing help on the South Side of Chicago, that our national policies would not forget the hardworking people in his community who want their fair share of the American Dream. That was the case when he left his imprint on the Affordable Care Act and legislation to protect consumer safety. It’s what he did as well when he worked so hard over the years to see his historic Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed last Congress. Bobby will long be remembered in the halls of the Capitol for his unfaltering commitment to the war on poverty, to social justice, and to ensuring that opportunity is truly equal for all.

“I join in wishing Bobby all the best as he returns home to Chicago to dedicate himself full time to his church, and I thank him for his service and leadership. I have always been grateful for his friendship and support both in the halls of Congress and beyond, and I was honored that his wife Paulette was able to join me for my annual Black History Month Breakfast that I host in my district. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the next twelve months to advance the causes he has championed as a highly respected Member of the Democratic Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus, and the U.S. Congress.”