Nonprofit Home Inspections Offers Free Radon Test Kits
Radon testing in Oregon is critical for the safety of your family. We're excited to offer 200 free radon test kits for low and moderate income families in Oregon. Request one today!”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is National Radon Action Month! In honor of this designation, Nonprofit Home Inspections is offering 200 free radon test kits for Oregonians in 2022. These radon test kits are available on a first come, first served basis for any low / moderate income Oregonian (one per home please). To request a free radon test kit, please visit https://nonprofithomeinspections.org
— Charles Lewis, President & CEO
The U.S. Surgeon General warns that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States (after smoking) and is responsible for over 21,000 deaths a year. Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that rises up through the soil beneath a home. Up to 25% of the homes in some communities around Oregon have elevated levels of radon that should be mitigated.
When used properly, Nonprofit Home Inspections’ free radon test kits can help families determine if they have elevated levels of radon. If elevated levels of radon are detected, Nonprofit Home Inspections has developed a “how to” guide for DIY radon mitigation on their website at https://nonprofithomeinspections.org/diy-radon-mitigation/.
Nonprofit Home Inspections is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Portland, Oregon. Nonprofit Home Inspections offers sliding scale home inspections, sewer scopes, radon testing, mold testing, oil tank sweeps and more for clients in the Portland / Vancouver metropolitan area. Nonprofit Home Inspections also runs a state licensed trade school to train people on how to become a home inspector in Oregon and Washington.
