Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,806 in the last 365 days.

Nonprofit Home Inspections Offers Free Radon Test Kits

Nonprofit Home Inspections

Radon testing in Oregon is critical for the safety of your family. We're excited to offer 200 free radon test kits for low and moderate income families in Oregon. Request one today!”
— Charles Lewis, President & CEO
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is National Radon Action Month! In honor of this designation, Nonprofit Home Inspections is offering 200 free radon test kits for Oregonians in 2022. These radon test kits are available on a first come, first served basis for any low / moderate income Oregonian (one per home please). To request a free radon test kit, please visit https://nonprofithomeinspections.org

The U.S. Surgeon General warns that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States (after smoking) and is responsible for over 21,000 deaths a year. Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that rises up through the soil beneath a home. Up to 25% of the homes in some communities around Oregon have elevated levels of radon that should be mitigated.

When used properly, Nonprofit Home Inspections’ free radon test kits can help families determine if they have elevated levels of radon. If elevated levels of radon are detected, Nonprofit Home Inspections has developed a “how to” guide for DIY radon mitigation on their website at https://nonprofithomeinspections.org/diy-radon-mitigation/.

Nonprofit Home Inspections is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Portland, Oregon. Nonprofit Home Inspections offers sliding scale home inspections, sewer scopes, radon testing, mold testing, oil tank sweeps and more for clients in the Portland / Vancouver metropolitan area. Nonprofit Home Inspections also runs a state licensed trade school to train people on how to become a home inspector in Oregon and Washington.

Charles Lewis
Nonprofit Home Inspections
+1 503-505-7879
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Radon Testing for Oregon and Washington

You just read:

Nonprofit Home Inspections Offers Free Radon Test Kits

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.