State disciplines health care providers-R21-33

For immediate release: January 4, 2022 (22-002)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Clark County

In December 2021 the Chiropractic Commission found chiropractor John Anthony Lewis (CH00002998) committed unprofessional conduct and subjected his license to oversight pending completion of an ethics course and payment of a fine. Lewis’ conduct with a patient fell below the standard of care because he did not adequately explain procedures before performing adjustments.

King County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency affiliated counselor license to Sayed Ahmed Alalawi (CG61215455) and placed him on probation for at least one year.

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission denied the registered nurse application of Sharon Renee Beadle (RN60100143). Beadle failed to provide evidence that she graduated from an approved nursing education program.

In December 2021 the secretary of health charged registered nursing assistant Lajara Wardman (NA61072061) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly stealing from clients where she worked.

Kitsap County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Stella Marie Guerrero (LP00040764) with unprofessional conduct. Guerrero allegedly left the facility where she was on duty without notifying anyone or transferring the care of her patients.

Snohomish County

In November 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program alleged substance use disorder professional trainee Katherine Irene Brittain (CO61050179) failed to cooperate with an investigation.

Whatcom County

In December 2021 the secretary of health charged Juan Irene Leal (NC10095768) with unprofessional conduct after he was convicted of child molestation in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Out of State

California: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Gerald Michael Baltz (RN61002076, AP61002050-NP) with unprofessional conduct after the Colorado State Board of Nursing issued an agreement whereby Baltz agreed not to practice as a nurse pending an investigation of allegations that Baltz had boundary issues and failed to care for a suicidal patient while working as an independent contractor in California.

South Carolina: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Sarah Adair Harris (RN60457004) with unprofessional conduct. Harris allegedly failed to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

