Three Sentenced in Wood County Meth Conspiracy Case

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that three people have been sentenced in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Wood County, for importing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine into Wisconsin.

The three individuals sentenced are Darryl Mathews, age 39 of Sturtevant, Wis., Dawn Jung, age 28 of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Arnold Ksionek, age 55 of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

“Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors whose work ensured that the defendants were convicted and sentenced for these serious crimes.”

According to the criminal complaint, more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine was imported from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period, beginning in March of 2018. The criminal complaint also outlines false imprisonment and aggravated battery crimes committed during this time in furtherance of the activities of the conspiracy.

Mathews and Jung both entered pleas and were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and False Imprisonment. Mathews was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 8 years of extended supervision. Jung was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 7 years of extended supervision.

Ksionek plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and was sentenced to 6 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, North Central HIDTA, and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

The prosecution of this case was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Cass Cousins and Peter Hahn.