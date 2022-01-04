5G and Edge Computing Application Management Startup Aarna Networks Closes $3.5M Seed Round
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for 5G and edge computing applications to enterprise customers, announced today that it closed a $3.5M seed financing round.
The software company based in San Jose, CA, attracted four top Silicon Valley seed investors—Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners, Arka Venture Labs, and RiSo Capital—along with prominent industry executives. The company will use the funding for further enhancing existing go-to-market efforts that have generated prominent customers both domestically and internationally.
“This investment is a validation of our vision and execution, and will help us deliver on our vision of pervasive Private 5G and edge computing for enterprises,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks.
With 5G and edge computing, there will be an exponential growth in the number of edge cloud and application instances. In addition, the edge environment will be under constant change. These new trends will put tremendous stress on the management of applications and this stress creates the need for a new solution.
Aarna Networks solves this problem by providing an open source orchestration, lifecycle management, and control loop automation solution. Our platform is vendor neutral, cloud native, lightweight, easy to operate, standards aligned, and has comprehensive support for 5G.
“5G and edge computing are a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and we are excited to be part of their journey. Aarna’s focus on the management plane provides a unique value proposition,” said Kanwal Rekhi, Founding Managing Director at Inventus Capital and partner at Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ).
“We are impressed with the technical depth and market awareness of the Aarna Networks engineering and product team. At SVQ we look forward to working with the Aarna team as they innovate on key 5G, edge computing, and O-RAN related concepts and fitting these solutions to different markets to help solve critical problems for customers. We believe Aarna will play a very important role in the industry as 5G proliferation starts to happen in enterprises given its unique characteristics of low latency and other technology benefits,” said B.V.Jagadeesh, founder and managing partner of KAAJ Ventures in Silicon Valley and partner at SVQ.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
About Silicon Valley Quad
Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ) is a syndicate of investors that provides seed capital to US incorporated first-time technology entrepreneurs. SVQ provides ample capital for 18 to 24 months to reach a meaningful milestone, setting companies up to attract venture capital from Series A investors. SVQ invests in both B2B and B2C startups.
About Inventus Capital Partners
Founded in 2007, Inventus Capital Partners is a venture capital firm based in Burlingame, California. The firm seeks to invest in business products and services, consumer products and services, healthcare, information technology, SaaS, e-commerce, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology-focused sectors. The firm seeks to invest in early-stage companies across the United States and India.
About Arka Venture Labs
Arka Venture Labs is a cross-border accelerator fund launched with three venture capitalist firms — Blume Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and Emergent Ventures. Arka offers B2B start-ups with the capital and investment they need to invest in overseas markets. Specifically, the group helps companies access the Silicon Valley ecosystem with its vital mentoring and infrastructure support.
About RiSo Capital
RiSo Capital is an early stage/ seed investor that invests in India based startups solving global problems. RiSo Capital believes in partnering with entrepreneurs to actively work towards realizing their dreams and achieving their goals.
Priya Chakaborty
The software company based in San Jose, CA, attracted four top Silicon Valley seed investors—Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners, Arka Venture Labs, and RiSo Capital—along with prominent industry executives. The company will use the funding for further enhancing existing go-to-market efforts that have generated prominent customers both domestically and internationally.
“This investment is a validation of our vision and execution, and will help us deliver on our vision of pervasive Private 5G and edge computing for enterprises,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks.
With 5G and edge computing, there will be an exponential growth in the number of edge cloud and application instances. In addition, the edge environment will be under constant change. These new trends will put tremendous stress on the management of applications and this stress creates the need for a new solution.
Aarna Networks solves this problem by providing an open source orchestration, lifecycle management, and control loop automation solution. Our platform is vendor neutral, cloud native, lightweight, easy to operate, standards aligned, and has comprehensive support for 5G.
“5G and edge computing are a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and we are excited to be part of their journey. Aarna’s focus on the management plane provides a unique value proposition,” said Kanwal Rekhi, Founding Managing Director at Inventus Capital and partner at Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ).
“We are impressed with the technical depth and market awareness of the Aarna Networks engineering and product team. At SVQ we look forward to working with the Aarna team as they innovate on key 5G, edge computing, and O-RAN related concepts and fitting these solutions to different markets to help solve critical problems for customers. We believe Aarna will play a very important role in the industry as 5G proliferation starts to happen in enterprises given its unique characteristics of low latency and other technology benefits,” said B.V.Jagadeesh, founder and managing partner of KAAJ Ventures in Silicon Valley and partner at SVQ.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
About Silicon Valley Quad
Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ) is a syndicate of investors that provides seed capital to US incorporated first-time technology entrepreneurs. SVQ provides ample capital for 18 to 24 months to reach a meaningful milestone, setting companies up to attract venture capital from Series A investors. SVQ invests in both B2B and B2C startups.
About Inventus Capital Partners
Founded in 2007, Inventus Capital Partners is a venture capital firm based in Burlingame, California. The firm seeks to invest in business products and services, consumer products and services, healthcare, information technology, SaaS, e-commerce, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology-focused sectors. The firm seeks to invest in early-stage companies across the United States and India.
About Arka Venture Labs
Arka Venture Labs is a cross-border accelerator fund launched with three venture capitalist firms — Blume Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and Emergent Ventures. Arka offers B2B start-ups with the capital and investment they need to invest in overseas markets. Specifically, the group helps companies access the Silicon Valley ecosystem with its vital mentoring and infrastructure support.
About RiSo Capital
RiSo Capital is an early stage/ seed investor that invests in India based startups solving global problems. RiSo Capital believes in partnering with entrepreneurs to actively work towards realizing their dreams and achieving their goals.
Priya Chakaborty
Aarna Networks, Inc.
+1 408-372-6277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn