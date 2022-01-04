Signed and numbered Ansel Adams photos and Gold Rush-era tokens do well in Holabird's December Dreams auction Dec. 17-19

Wells Fargo & Co. Express Directory of Chinese Houses (all in California) from 1878, one of the most sought-after of all the Western directories ($13,750).

Ansel Adams original photograph from his Yosemite Series, signed, titled Moon and Half Dome (1960), print No. 10, considered one of his greatest photographs ($9,687).

Letter signed by Dunbar & Co. from 1851, noting the receipt of 192 9/16 ounces of gold dust at $17.125 per oz. to be paid in Dunbar & Co.'s (gold) coin on demand ($8,435).

Possibly the finest known 12.5-cent token from The Payteller (Rhyolite, Nev.), showing a miner with a pick, shovel and lunch bucket, plus mountain and sun, 30mm ($5,500).