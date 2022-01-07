Mark Scholz, MD, Acclaimed Oncologist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST HEALTHCARE BOOK - 2022”

“We're honored to include Mark Scholz, MD of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Scholz, acclaimed medical oncologist and ​​medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST HEALTHCARE BOOK - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

“The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer” written by Mark Scholz, helps patients and doctors work together on a level playing field to intelligently discuss the latest options. This book directs patients to understand options and educate them about treatments specific to their stage of prostate cancer. Patients face a real dilemma when selecting among so many treatments with potentially irreversible consequences. Studies show that treatment choices based on partial information often lead to regret.

When initially diagnosed with prostate cancer, the first step is to seek information. Patients struggle to pinpoint correct knowledge amidst a deluge of data overload. The "Paradox of Choice" can be diminished by staging cancer accurately. The pathway leading out of this confusion is to know your Stage of Blue. With a short, self-administered prostate cancer staging quiz, “The Key to Prostate Cancer” directs readers to targeted information that is stage-specific.

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets.

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Key-Prostate-Cancer-Experts-Explain/dp/0999065211