Retail Management Hero Expands Omnichannel Customer Engagement Capabilities with PlaceFull Acquisition

PlaceFull Acquisition provides retailers with an integrated platform for store management, customer loyalty, appointment booking, and eMarketing

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Management Hero, Inc. (RMH), a leading developer of retail store management software, has acquired PlaceFull, a privately held developer of online booking and eMarketing software. This acquisition provides retailers the ability to offer and promote their events and experiences through e-commerce channels with seamless integration to their RMH store management software.

“Effective customer engagement has never been more important for retailers than now,” said Jeff Riley, CEO of Retail Management Hero. “Our customers are looking for new and innovative ways to get consumers into their places, without having to develop customized solutions or experimenting with unproven marketing strategies. Adding PlaceFull to our product portfolio addresses these needs in a cost-effective way that is easy to implement.”

Riley expanded on the significance of the acquisition, “The addition of PlaceFull to RMH creates new revenue opportunities for our customers. Whether they offer classes, special events, tickets, reservations, repairs, or shopping by appointment, PlaceFull’s booking platform complements RMH’s point of sale and inventory features with a whole new category of customer engagement and e-commerce capabilities.”

“The PlaceFull journey, which began roughly nine years ago, has been an immense source of pride for myself and the team since day one,” said Ryan Hamlin, founder of PlaceFull. “Our number one goal has always been to help small businesses solve their booking problems and that goal will be amplified by Retail Management Hero’s acquisition of the company, whose plan to create a fully integrated solution will streamline the online booking process and create an incredible experience for our customers.”

PlaceFull will continue to be sold as a standalone offering in the future and RMH is planning to make it available through its authorized partner network for existing customers of RMH store management software.

About Retail Management Hero

Founded in 2014, Retail Management Hero is a privately-owned software development company focused on continually innovating retail in ways that empower retailers with intuitive point-of-sale (POS) solutions that simplify and streamline store management. The company's software is sold and supported through an international community of authorized resellers and used by thousands of small-to-medium retailers across a broad variety of retail segments.

About PlaceFull

PlaceFull is an online booking service that makes it easy for business owners to create and publish bookable listings online (appointments, parties, camps, classes, etc.). The convenience is two-fold: merchants can get booked 24/7/365, and consumers have the ability to book at a time that works best for them, in real-time.