Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,846 in the last 365 days.

A5 Welcomes Mark Janzen As Vice President Mulesoft Practice

Mark Janzen joins A5 as Vice President, Mulesoft Practice

Mark Janzen joins A5 as Vice President, Mulesoft Practice

The industry experience and technological expertise that Mark brings to the table will be a great addition to our impressive practice team as well as to our clients in their integration needs.”
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner and a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has recently announced the appointment of Mark Janzen as Vice President, Mulesoft Practice. This role will expand and grow the Mulesoft practice of A5 and be part of the company's strategic growth plan.

Mark brings with him over 26 years of experience in IT consulting, integration, and API Management Solutions for major software companies like Pivotal, BEA Systems, IBM, Salesforce, and Slalom to name a few. This strategic hire comes in line as A5 expands its range of services and competencies across numerous Salesforce Clouds and Industries. A5 also launched its B2B Commerce Practice recently.

“We are growing at a fast scale both in terms of our resources and capabilities. The industry experience and technological expertise that Mark brings to the table will be a great addition to our impressive practice team as well as to our clients in their integration needs. His passion and advocacy towards API-led digital transformation definitely jive with our mission statement to innovate, empower, evolve,” said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.

"I think this is the best time to join this phenomenal, dynamic team and grow the practice to newer heights,” explains Mark. “For over two decades I've seen the benefits of organizations integrating their core IT systems. The adoption of microservice architectures, cloud-based software, and low code platforms has increased the speed of change in IT and further highlighted the need to integrate systems. I'm excited to work with A5's experts to develop vertical industry integration patterns and blueprints to accelerate this process.”

Debarati Mukherjee
A5
dmukherjee@a5corp.com

You just read:

A5 Welcomes Mark Janzen As Vice President Mulesoft Practice

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.