A5 Welcomes Mark Janzen As Vice President Mulesoft Practice
The industry experience and technological expertise that Mark brings to the table will be a great addition to our impressive practice team as well as to our clients in their integration needs.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner and a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has recently announced the appointment of Mark Janzen as Vice President, Mulesoft Practice. This role will expand and grow the Mulesoft practice of A5 and be part of the company's strategic growth plan.
Mark brings with him over 26 years of experience in IT consulting, integration, and API Management Solutions for major software companies like Pivotal, BEA Systems, IBM, Salesforce, and Slalom to name a few. This strategic hire comes in line as A5 expands its range of services and competencies across numerous Salesforce Clouds and Industries. A5 also launched its B2B Commerce Practice recently.
“We are growing at a fast scale both in terms of our resources and capabilities. The industry experience and technological expertise that Mark brings to the table will be a great addition to our impressive practice team as well as to our clients in their integration needs. His passion and advocacy towards API-led digital transformation definitely jive with our mission statement to innovate, empower, evolve,” said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
"I think this is the best time to join this phenomenal, dynamic team and grow the practice to newer heights,” explains Mark. “For over two decades I've seen the benefits of organizations integrating their core IT systems. The adoption of microservice architectures, cloud-based software, and low code platforms has increased the speed of change in IT and further highlighted the need to integrate systems. I'm excited to work with A5's experts to develop vertical industry integration patterns and blueprints to accelerate this process.”
