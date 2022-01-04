Email Marketing Industry to Expand at a Stellar Pace 22.80% CAGR in Asia Pacific

Email Marketing

Email Marketing Market to register at a staggering CAGR of 19.60% worldwide during the forecast period of 2017 - 2025; expected to reach US$22.16 bn by 2025

ALBANY , NY, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global email marketing market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several leading players are present in the global email marketing market, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the leading market players in the global email marketing include IBM, Microsoft Corp. Responsys Inc. Zoho Corp, and Epsilon. These players are investing on bringing new technologies to penetrate into the wide arena of the global email marketing market.

The rising trend of digital marketing era has a huge demand for email marketing due to a good response rate. The global email marketing market is anticipated to register at a staggering CAGR of 19.60% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The global email marketing market was valued at US$4.51bn in 2016; the same is expected to be valued at US$22.16 bn by the end of 2025.

On the basis of regional distribution, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a larger share in the global email marketing market. The growth in this region can be attributable to the rising number of email users. On the basis of segmentation, the global email marketing market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise, in terms of enterprises. Of all these, the small and medium enterprises segment is projected to lead the global email marketing market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Number of Email Users to Propel the Global Email Marketing

Due to ever growing digital market, the numbers of email users are increasing day-by-day. Many people these days at least have two email accounts. One is for personal use and the other is for work or business purpose. Additionally, all the sectors such as Banking and Finance, IT, Telecom, FMCG, etc. are giving major importance to email marketing to retain customers and provide personalized customer satisfaction. Thus, the global email marketing market is expected to grow at substantial rate in the upcoming years.

Digital marketing courses are being taken up by the business houses, individuals, students, and, those who want to make a business in digital marketing. This provides them with insights on benefits of email marketing and how leads for business are generated through email marketing and how prospects customers can be converted to real time customer. Such courses promote the email marketing, owing to the robust growth in the global email marketing market in the upcoming years

Demand for Smart Phones to Promote Growth in the Global Email Marketing Market

An increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to boost the email marketing sector. Users do not need to open laptop or computers to access the email. The mobile phone comes with a preloaded app or simply then can download the app from Play store to access their emails. Emails are now just one touch away to access; hence the global email marketing is projected to expand in a grand way in the upcoming years.

The risk of hacking and spamming and certain laws in some countries to govern email marketing practices may restrain the growth in the global email marketing market in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the growing importance of digital advertising and email marketing response rate is expected to drive the global email marketing market towards a grand expansion in the forthcoming years.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Email Marketing (Component - Software (White Label Software, Third-party Standard, and Web-based Application) and Services (Integration and Installation and Support and Maintenance); Enterprise - SMEs and Large Enterprise; Type - Traditional and Automated; End-Use Industry - Retail/E-Commerce, IT and Telecom, Travel and Leisure, Print/Publishing, and BFSI)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Strong Presence in Global Email Marketing Industry

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America are the prime regional markets for email marketing across the world. Among these, Asia Pacific has acquired the leading position in the global market and is expected to remain so over the next few years, rising at a CAGR of 22.80% between 2017 and 2025, thanks to a relatively faster adoption. The escalating number of internet users and the proliferation of the retail/e-commerce industry in Asian economies, such as China and India, is likely to boost this regional market substantially over the next few years.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to witness slow growth in its market for email marketing in the near future due to the presence of various regulatory laws. In North America, the U.S. (the CAN-SPAM Act) and Canada (CASL), both, have their respective laws governing email marketing practices; however, the law in the U.S. is more lenient as compared to the one in Canada, which, subsequently is propelling the U.S. market for email marketing. The high internet penetration rate, the rising number of smartphone users, and the steady growth in the BFSI sector may assist the North America market for email marketing to find its way to success in the years to come.

Software to Remain Strong among Email Marketing Components

Software and services are the main components of email marketing. The software segment has held the leading position in the global market for email marketing and is anticipated to retain it over the next few years, thanks to the increasing adoption of white label software, third-party standard, and web-based application. The third-party standard software is likely to emerge as the most preferred component of email marketing in the next few years.

Alchemy Worx Ltd., Adestra Ltd., GetResponse, VerticalResponse Inc., dotmailer Ltd., Forfront Ltd., BlueHornet Inc., Constant Contact Inc., BlueTie Inc., Drip Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., The Rocket Science Group LLC, iContact Corp, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce Inc., Responsys Inc., Epsilon, Natexo Group, and Campaign Monitor are the key companies involved in email marketing across the world.

