‘Warriors in the North - Healing Through Art’ Veteran Resource Fair at the Hjemkomst Center

The Fargo VA Health Care System is teaming up with the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County to host a ‘Warriors in the North - Healing Through Art’ Veteran Resource Fair on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center (202 1st Ave. N., Moorhead, MN).

The event is free and open to the public! All Veterans, their families, and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Several Veteran resources and representatives will be on hand from the Fargo VA Health Care System, VA National Cemetery Administration, Cass County Veteran Service Offices, VFW, and more! Stop by and check out the ‘Warriors in the North - Healing Through Art’ exhibit, learn about some great Veteran’s benefits, and enjoy live music and snacks.

