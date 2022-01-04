New Teak Smart Power Cube Allows Users to Save Electricity on Plugged-In Devices at Home
Kickstarter campaign launched for ReVert’s AI-enabled energy-saving power extenderNEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReVert Technologies, Inc. today announced it is launching a Kickstarter campaign for its Teak Smart Power Cube, a state-of-the-art modular, smart power extender that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and save electricity “pulled” by appliances and electronics when on stand-by mode. The product is set to debut in late Q1 2022 via crowdfunding.
Like regular smart plugs, Teak allows the user full control of power delivered to plugged-in devices via app or voice commands. However, as the best energy-saving device, Teak’s software is enabled by machine learning, which identifies and implements energy conservation strategies for you but without disrupting your routine.
“Teak serves as the central power hub for your home office or entertainment systems,” said CEO and co-founder Ryan Li. “It offers users both the convenience of a modern smart home and savings of up to 10% off electricity bills by stopping the constant electricity leech through computers, laptops, TVs and printers on stand-by. With utility costs inflating across the nation and people spending so much time at home nowadays, our customers are looking for ways to save energy. Recognizing the hassle of physically plugging and unplugging devices, we invented the AI - ‘eMission Control’ - to do it for you virtually. We also made the hardware really cool. You can configure Teak like a Rubik’s Cube to prevent wires from tangling or break the cube into ‘two halves’ and use throughout the home. This versatility is what gives us the confidence that the cube will replace those rectangular power strips.”
Teak also integrates with the user’s regional electricity grid data and provides local energy supply analytics, monitoring cost along with carbon emissions. This is the best smart plug ever developed and will be a game-changer in contributing to users who demand a sustainable future because, each year, U.S. households and businesses pay $19 billion and emit 44 million metric tons of CO2 for wasted, unused stand-by energy.
Li explained the genesis of the project, saying, “My co-founder and I first learned about this absurd energy waste when we were studying at Yale. Yep, turns out that red dot on the TV is quite something aggregated over long periods of time. So, we began prototyping and programming in our dorms. Teak delivers a way for people to live a low carbon lifestyle and incidentally save a good bit of money. The Kickstarter campaign will allow us to consult with hundreds of customers who really care about the planet. They really want the most effortless methods to finesse their power usage through an elegant software and hardware combination. Our customers have had lots of ‘asks’ and, after an incredibly intense development process, we are almost ready for pre-order.”
Visit revert-tech.com to sign up for the e-newsletter and receive exclusive updates and pre-order deals. Assure your place on the waiting list for actual pre-order purchase of the Teak Smart Power Cube on Kickstarter.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here