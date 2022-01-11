Jupiter Gray exposes her raw, vulnerable, and playful sides with her latest EP, "Pressure."
Jupiter Gray applies the pressure with her new EP release, "Pressure."LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) January 11th, 2022 – Jupiter Gray drops her latest EP, "Pressure," on major platforms. "Pressure" follows Jupiter Gray through a journey of rediscovering her competitiveness in the male-dominated and transphobic genre of hip-hop and rap. As one of her most authentic and revealing projects, the EP is packed with hypnotizing beats, uncompromised lyrics, and abrasive direct tones that tackle those who doubt her skills and bars.
Hailing from Ohio and known for her lyricism and trans woman identity, Jupiter Gray was originally slated to sign with a major record label in 2017, but she never heard back from the label after her transition went public. Destined and unapologetically herself, she released her first project as a trans woman in 2018 entitled, “Flowasis.” Since the release, she has continued her quest to be a force in the music industry, and has been featured in Grammy.com, Billboard, Boston Hassle, Paper Magazine, and more.
“Pressure” was recorded remotely in Columbus, Ohio, with the production assistance of Melody The Ghost, a black trans woman based in California. The album features six tracks and a couple of collaborations such as "Bad Girls" featuring New Jersey rapper Heather Hills, "Freakz" featuring an intro and outro from Florida personality 99, and “Pluto" a track produced by Chill Smith.
Magnetizing and eardrum-pleasing, “Pressure” highlights Jupiter’s experiences and growth, and is now available on all major platforms, including Spotify. For more information about Jupiter Gray, visit her Instagram.
About Jupiter Gray
Jupiter Gray has been releasing singles and mixtapes independently when she caught the eardrum and attention of a major record label. Riding the hype and newfound buzz, more and more gravitated to her infectious beats and catchy lyrics. Her unstoppable music career and defiant work ethic is constant in her music. Jupiter Gray is on track to cement her name in the music industry and become one of the most innovative artists in the modern era.
