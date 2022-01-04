Anna Lotan Ltd. Launches New Anna Lotan PRO Site, a Referral Program, and Much More
Learn and Grow with Anna Lotan PRO.WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Lotan Laboratories, a now 30-year leader in developing formulations for both skin health and beauty, is excited to announce its new website Anna Lotan PRO. The new website greatly expands upon the company's vast catalog of highly targeted skincare products, with new product lines, new benefits for partners, an esthetician referral program, and much more.
The professional, results-oriented Anna Lotan PRO skincare line for licensed estheticians is backed by extensive proprietary research in science and technology to ensure you achieve the best possible results for your clients. Each product is developed using sustainable, naturally derived ingredients within carefully selected carriers, that treat the skin with the utmost care.
Through its extensive range of professional facial cleansers, serums, exfoliants, scrubs, moisturizers, masks, skin repair, excessive redness, and brightening treatments, toners, and more, the Anna Lotan PRO skincare line for estheticians, dermatologists, and other licensed cosmetics professionals offers targeted solutions for every skin condition and skin type. The improved Anna Lotan PRO shop is designed to help partners easily identify appropriate care products for specific client use, based on the product function, skin type, and skin condition.
Because Anna Lotan has long prized the values of community education and collective success, the launch of the new Anna Lotan PRO website also brings an improved esthetician partnership program. The partner program offers customized easy-to-follow treatment protocols, online consultations, professional support, extensive educational resources, and the opportunity to create and expand relationships with industry peers.
Additionally, when PRO partners help grow our professional community, they receive a 20% credit from all orders their referred colleagues place in the first 30 days from registration. Even more, every new member joining the community through the referral program benefits from exclusive and personalized welcome offers.
About Anna Lotan Laboratories:
Founded by Ms. Anna Lotan in [year], the company's range of over 300 formulations for both home and salon use are built on a series of unique and proprietary Fundamental Treatment Principles. These innovative principles ensure that each formulation is perfectly balanced for a wide range of skin types and issues which are especially kind to the skin, environmentally friendly, and based on sustainable ingredients. Today, we have a commendable reputation as a leader in manufacturing professional skincare products which are distributed in over 40 countries.
Barbara Devlin
Anna Lotan Ltd
+1 781-281-0954
info@annalotanusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other