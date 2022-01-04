JourneyTrack.io Announces Launch of its SaaS Experience Management Platform
Humanizing the Customer Experience
Delivering Collaborative, Data-driven Customer Journey Maps and Personas: JourneyTrack Allows Enterprise Teams to Democratize and Govern Customer Journey Maps
Companies who collaborate, communicate, and humanize the journey of their customers’ experience accelerate growth,”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, Florida, January 4, 2022 -- JourneyTrack.io, a sister company of Key Lime Interactive, a leading user and customer experience research firm serving over 150 Fortune 500 clients, announced today the public launch of its experience management (XM) platform, JourneyTrack that revolutionizes customer journey mapping.
— Ania Rodriguez
JourneyTrack, designed with the input of enterprise companies to handle complexities and needs, solves the issues faced by many customer and user experience teams when creating, updating, and sharing customer journey maps. The new SaaS platform reimagines how journey visualizations can highlight optimization opportunities to ensure inclusive design and benchmark the customer experience.
Companies require a tool that will allow interdepartmental collaboration to build and maintain customer personas and journey maps. Paper murals have become obsolete. JourneyTrack helps organizations have a standard set of data to:
- Identify optimization opportunities
- Collaborate in real-time as customer personas and CJMs evolve over time
- Share and search insights; making research findings accessible to everyone
- Measure, rank, and score opportunities allowing teams to take action and make change
- Meet Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals with an included Key Lime Inclusivity Index™
“Companies who collaborate, communicate, and humanize the journey of their customers’ experience accelerate growth,” says Ania Rodriguez, CEO at Key Lime Interactive. “However, maintaining data and prioritizing opportunities within evolving products is a complicated undertaking. JourneyTrack helps enterprises thrive by helping everyone in the organization fully understand and visualize the end-to-end experience across the entire organization.”
During the beta phase of JourneyTrack, Key Lime Interactive worked with a select group of customers, including Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first networking and cybersecurity services.
“Having an electronic artifact, if you will, that you can reference and update over time really enables you to have a very useful tool not just when you’re starting design or in a specific project in a specific design sprint but really longitudinally across the development of an entire product or an entire ecosystem,” says Sally Cohen, Director of User Experience at Infoblox.
For more information on JourneyTrack, visit https://www.journeytrack.io/
About JourneyTrack.io
JourneyTrack.io has pioneered a customer-first, enterprise grade SaaS experience management platform that enables organization to understand, track, and prioritize the Customer Experience. The JourneyTrack platform enables teams across the organization to all have a shared vision of their end-to-end customer journeys and personas. The platform helps organizations govern and democratize customer experience and benchmark improvements over time. Our beta had over 30 participants, of which more than 50% were Fortune 100 companies. JourneyTrack is a Delaware Corporation.
Media Contact: Ania Rodriguez
Media Contact Email: ania@journeytrack.io
Media Contact Number: (305) 902-3436
Ania Rodriguez
JourneyTrack
+1 (305) 902-3436
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn