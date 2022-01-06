What Officially Counts as a Disability? Social Security Has its Own Definition
People who can’t work due to health problems must have an “official” disability to get financial assistance from Social Security. A disability lawyer explains.APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of having a disability may seem straightforward.
You may think of it as an impairment or health limitation, often something identifiable in a person’s appearance, speech, movement, or use of assistive devices.
Any health limitation that prevents someone from working before they reach retirement age can qualify them for financial assistance from Social Security Disability benefits.
But Social Security has a highly specific way of defining what counts as a disability. And an overwhelming majority of people who apply for Social Security Disability benefits get denied.
The difference with Social Security is that it only considers disability through the lens of work.
To decide if an applicant qualifies for benefits, the government examines how their particular health impairments prevent them from holding the particular jobs their work background supports.
This requires disability claimants to provide detailed information about themselves, their health problems and their work histories. What may seem on a surface level to be a “disability” may or may not qualify for Social Security Disability.
One type of lawyer—a Social Security Disability lawyer—helps people navigate these issues.
Disability attorneys can be an informational resource to people struggling with the process. Geary Disability Law in Wisconsin provided this 5-step guide to meeting Social Security’s definition of a disability .
The government puts people through many steps to get financial relief for serious health problems. This is meant to avoid errors, but it also creates a complicated system for the individuals who face it.
Disability lawyers are dedicated to making the process as easy as possible for people in need.
Learn more about Geary Disability Law in Appleton, WI.
Tim Geary
Geary Disability Law
+1 (920) 289-2224
email us here