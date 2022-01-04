Fugitive Motel bar & kitchen launches beer delivery service to Bethnal Green
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fugitive Motel, located in the Bethnal Green area of London, are re-launching their craft beer delivery service.
Craft beers will be delivered to customers around the East London area with their covid-secure service. Although this is not the first time that this beer delivery service has been offered by Fugitive Motel, they have decided to restart their delivery service after the recent rise in covid levels throughout the country.
The drinks delivery service runs each week and offers the amazing craft beers and drinks stocked in this Bethnal Green bar directly to the doors of customers across East London. Their latest drinks menu offered for delivery can be found via their website.
Curated drink packages are also available from this bar in Bethnal Green which are tailored to each customer. Their delivery service is offered across East London, but specific delivery addresses can be accommodated on request.
Fugitive Motel, delivering covid-secure craft drinks to your area.
Fugitive Motel
