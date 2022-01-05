Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,617 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Global Services (IGS) Acquires Amstar

IGS logo

IGS has acquired GE Steam Power’s on-site thermal spray coatings technology. AmStar offers a proven track record of reliable boiler pressure part protection.

This is tremendous news for our customers. Our acquisition of Amstar represents another step in IGS’s mission to be the most valued provider of surface solutions for mission-critical equipment.””
— Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS, www.integratedglobal.com), a leading provider of thermal spray surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company (“JFLCO”), is pleased to announce it has acquired GE Steam Power’s on-site thermal spray coatings technology, AmStar. AmStar’s 888 material and related corrosion- and erosion-resistant coatings offer a proven track record of reliable pressure part protection throughout the Power Generation industry for over two decades.

“This is tremendous news for our customers,” said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. “We are excited to further enhance IGS’s broad portfolio of bespoke solutions by acquiring the patented AmStar 888 technology. This combined solution set provides historical customers with an expanded offering to address their surface solution needs. Our acquisition of Amstar represents another step in IGS’s mission to be the most valued provider of engineered solutions in the world for mission-critical equipment, and our ongoing commitment to support GE customers in the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia.”

Integrated Global Services

Based in Richmond, VA, IGS is an international, private equity-backed company with over 30 years of experience in providing in-situ internal thermal spray surface protection solutions, internal ceramic coating solutions, and environmental products that focus primarily on metal wastage reduction, corrosion mitigation, process efficiency improvements, and emissions reduction. Specializing in customized, engineered solutions, IGS is the largest provider of in-situ thermal spray and ceramic surface protection.

IGS maintains global operations with locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
For more information on our global service capabilities, along with details on how to contact IGS personnel who can support your needs, refer to the IGS website at integratedglobal.com or email: info@integratedglobal.com.

Marina Silva
Integrated Global Services
+44 7407805620
marina.silva@integratedglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IGS Acquires Amstar

You just read:

Integrated Global Services (IGS) Acquires Amstar

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.