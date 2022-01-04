Blue Gem Hemp Announces Cameron Mathison as Global Brand Ambassador
We are pleased to announce, Cameron Mathison as our global brand ambassador. Says Rudaba Naqvi, Founder & CEO of Blue Gem Hemp.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are pleased to announce, Cameron Mathison as our global brand ambassador. Says Rudaba Naqvi, Founder & CEO of Blue Gem Hemp."
CAMERON MATHISON (Host) – Emmy nominated actor and Emmy winning TV host Cameron Mathison most recently celebrated his third season as co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” alongside Debbie Matenopoulos. As Home and Family comes to an end Mathison will be making his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s General Hospital. Mathison is also the creator of allhealth360, a health and wellness destination dedicated to a healthier lifestyle inside and out. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.”
Mathison has appeared on screen in both film and television and is no stranger to television movies, starring in Hallmark Channel originals including “At Home in Mitford,” opposite Andie MacDowell, “A Summer to Remember” opposite Catherine Bell, “Very, Very, Valentine” opposite Danica McKellar, and most recently, “Love, of Course,” opposite Kelly Rutherford. In addition, he has starred in multiple projects for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including the five movies in the “Murder She Baked” franchise. He also starred in “A Christmas to Remember” opposite Mira Sorvino. Mathison’s other television movie credits include Hallmark Channel’s “Holidaze,” “The Christmas Ornament,” “Window Wonderland,” “My Gal Sunday” and “Along Came a Nanny,” as well as Lifetime’s “The Wife He Met Online” and “Any Mother’s Son,” and ABC Family’s “See Jane Date.”
In September 2007, Mathison joined the cast of ABC’s hit competition series, “Dancing with the Stars,” advancing all the way to week nine. He has also had several pivotal guest-starring roles on top television shows, including “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “CSI,” “JAG,” “What I Like About You,” “F/X: The Series,” “Castle,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Hope & Faith” and “The Exes.” Mathison made his feature film debut in the 1998 Miramax release, 54, opposite Salma Hayek and Ryan Phillippe. He also starred in the Canadian independent film Washed Up, The Carpenter’s Miracle, The Surrogate and the ABC Family feature, Home Again.
Well known for his fan-favorite role as Ryan Lavery in the daytime series “All My Children,” Mathison earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2002 and 2004. Additionally, his hosting duties have included the “33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” ABC’s live world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ animated feature, Tarzan, SOAPnet’s 2001 Daytime Emmy red carpet special and various E! “Wild On!” specials. He served as the host of SOAPnet’s original reality series, “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”
Mathison resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Vanessa, and their children, Lucas and Leila. He loves Blue Gem Hemp Oil.
