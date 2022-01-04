Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,838 in the last 365 days.

Blue Gem Hemp Announces Cameron Mathison as Global Brand Ambassador

Cameron Mathison joins forces with Blue Gem Hemp as their Global Brand Ambassador

We are pleased to announce, Cameron Mathison as our global brand ambassador. Says Rudaba Naqvi, Founder & CEO of Blue Gem Hemp.”
— Rudaba Naqvi
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are pleased to announce, Cameron Mathison as our global brand ambassador. Says Rudaba Naqvi, Founder & CEO of Blue Gem Hemp."

CAMERON MATHISON (Host) – Emmy nominated actor and Emmy winning TV host Cameron Mathison most recently celebrated his third season as co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” alongside Debbie Matenopoulos. As Home and Family comes to an end Mathison will be making his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s General Hospital. Mathison is also the creator of allhealth360, a health and wellness destination dedicated to a healthier lifestyle inside and out. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.”


CAMERON MATHISON (Host) – Emmy nominated actor and Emmy winning TV host Cameron Mathison most recently celebrated his third season as co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” alongside Debbie Matenopoulos. As Home and Family comes to an end Mathison will be making his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s General Hospital. Mathison is also the creator of allhealth360, a health and wellness destination dedicated to a healthier lifestyle inside and out. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.”

Mathison has appeared on screen in both film and television and is no stranger to television movies, starring in Hallmark Channel originals including “At Home in Mitford,” opposite Andie MacDowell, “A Summer to Remember” opposite Catherine Bell, “Very, Very, Valentine” opposite Danica McKellar, and most recently, “Love, of Course,” opposite Kelly Rutherford. In addition, he has starred in multiple projects for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including the five movies in the “Murder She Baked” franchise. He also starred in “A Christmas to Remember” opposite Mira Sorvino. Mathison’s other television movie credits include Hallmark Channel’s “Holidaze,” “The Christmas Ornament,” “Window Wonderland,” “My Gal Sunday” and “Along Came a Nanny,” as well as Lifetime’s “The Wife He Met Online” and “Any Mother’s Son,” and ABC Family’s “See Jane Date.”

In September 2007, Mathison joined the cast of ABC’s hit competition series, “Dancing with the Stars,” advancing all the way to week nine. He has also had several pivotal guest-starring roles on top television shows, including “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “CSI,” “JAG,” “What I Like About You,” “F/X: The Series,” “Castle,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Hope & Faith” and “The Exes.” Mathison made his feature film debut in the 1998 Miramax release, 54, opposite Salma Hayek and Ryan Phillippe. He also starred in the Canadian independent film Washed Up, The Carpenter’s Miracle, The Surrogate and the ABC Family feature, Home Again.

Well known for his fan-favorite role as Ryan Lavery in the daytime series “All My Children,” Mathison earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2002 and 2004. Additionally, his hosting duties have included the “33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” ABC’s live world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ animated feature, Tarzan, SOAPnet’s 2001 Daytime Emmy red carpet special and various E! “Wild On!” specials. He served as the host of SOAPnet’s original reality series, “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”

Mathison resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Vanessa, and their children, Lucas and Leila. He loves Blue Gem Hemp Oil.

Irfan Sadiq
Blue Gem Hemp
+1 847-312-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Blue Gem Hemp Announces Cameron Mathison as Global Brand Ambassador

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.