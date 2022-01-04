E-Learning Adoption Positively Impacts The Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report 2022

Learning Management System Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of e-learning is expected to drive the growth of LMS market in the coming years. E-learning is a learning approach that is based on formalized instruction but uses digital tools. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many schools, colleges, and universities were forced to close in order to contain the virus. As a result, education systems embraced e-learning to assist students study from a distance during the epidemic. For instance, according to the Online Learning Statistics report in 2021, mobile e-learning reached $38 billion in 2020 and e-learning platform has been used by 80% of businesses and 50% of institutional students. Therefore, the increasing adoption of e-learning propels the growth of learning management system market.

North America was the largest region in the learning management system market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in the forecast period as per Global Market Model learning management system market research. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global learning management system market size is expected to grow from $13.46 billion in 2021 to $15.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. TBRC’s market global market forecast shows the market reaching $29.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

Major players covered in the global learning management system (LMS) industry are McGraw Hill Education, D2L, SAP SE, Docebo, Absorb LMS, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle corporation, IBM corporation, Pearson, PowerSchool, Epignosis, Skillsoft, Aptara Inc., Articulate, Schoology, Tata Interactive Systems, Netdimensions Ltd., MPS Interactive, Adobe Inc., CrossKnowledge, SumTotal Systems, and TalentLMS.

The learning management system market scope in TBRC’s report is segmented by component into solution, services, by delivery mode into distance learning, instructor led training, blended training, by deployment mode into cloud, on-premises, by end user into academic, corporate.

The learning management system market scope in TBRC's report is segmented by component into solution, services, by delivery mode into distance learning, instructor led training, blended training, by deployment mode into cloud, on-premises, by end user into academic, corporate.

