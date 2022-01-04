How Does The 3D Printing Building Construction Market Provide Economic Benefits?

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size , Trends And Global Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market. 3D printing building construction is cost-effective, saves time, provides more precision, safe, cuts labor costs, is environmentally friendly, and easily helps build complex building structures. 3D printing in construction is economical in terms of material usage when compared with the traditional manufacturing process. Moreover, 3D printing reduces the labor costs by 50%-80%, production time by 50%-70%, and construction waste by 30%-60%. Therefore, the economic benefits offered by 3D printing construction is expected to significantly boost the global 3D printing building construction market growth.

The global 3D printing building construction market size is expected to grow from $0.01 billion in 2021 to $0.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 177.0%. The growth in the 3D printing building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the 3D printing building construction market report, the industry is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 169.3%.

Increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced the strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing. The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.

Major players covered in the global 3D printing building construction industry are XtreeE, Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique), Skanska, Apis Cor, Al Build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation.

TBRC’s global 3D printing building construction industry analysis report is segmented by construction into modular, full building, by process into extrusion, powder bonding, others, by printing material into concrete, plastic, metal, hybrid, others, by end user into residential, commercial, industrial.

