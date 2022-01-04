Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,942 in the last 365 days.

How Does The 3D Printing Building Construction Market Provide Economic Benefits?

3D Printing Building Construction Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size , Trends And Global Forecast

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market. 3D printing building construction is cost-effective, saves time, provides more precision, safe, cuts labor costs, is environmentally friendly, and easily helps build complex building structures. 3D printing in construction is economical in terms of material usage when compared with the traditional manufacturing process. Moreover, 3D printing reduces the labor costs by 50%-80%, production time by 50%-70%, and construction waste by 30%-60%. Therefore, the economic benefits offered by 3D printing construction is expected to significantly boost the global 3D printing building construction market growth.

The global 3D printing building construction market size is expected to grow from $0.01 billion in 2021 to $0.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 177.0%. The growth in the 3D printing building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the 3D printing building construction market report, the industry is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 169.3%.

Read More On The Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-global-market-report

Increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced the strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing. The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.

Major players covered in the global 3D printing building construction industry are XtreeE, Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique), Skanska, Apis Cor, Al Build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation.

TBRC’s global 3D printing building construction industry analysis report is segmented by construction into modular, full building, by process into extrusion, powder bonding, others, by printing material into concrete, plastic, metal, hybrid, others, by end user into residential, commercial, industrial.

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Construction (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid), By End User (Residential , Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a 3D printing building construction market overview, forecast 3D printing building construction market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printing building construction market segments, geographies, 3D printing building construction market trends, 3D printing building construction market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3793&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:
Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development), By End User (Private, Public) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment, Autonomous Construction Equipment), By Application (Excavation & Mining, Lifting & Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation), By End User (Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-machinery-global-market-report

3D Printer Manufacturing Market Report 2021 - By Printer Type (Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP)), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture), COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printer-manufacturing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

How Does The 3D Printing Building Construction Market Provide Economic Benefits?

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.