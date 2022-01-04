Submit Release
Exchange for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing next Monday (10 Jan)

MACAU, January 4 - The online registration process for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes has already been completed successfully. Starting from next Monday (10 Jan), all participating banks will conduct the exchange with registrants for the mentioned banknotes. Each registered Macao resident can exchange at face value (MOP40) for 2 pieces of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes issued by the Bank of China.

As scheduled, the exchange period for the mentioned banknote is between 10 January 2022 (Monday) and 25 March 2022 (Friday). All registrants should strictly adhere to the originally selected schedule, and bring along their original Macao ID card and exchange in person for the notes at the selected location during business hours.  Alternatively, they can appoint an authorized representative to have the notes exchanged on the selected date and location, while the authorized representative will need to bring along his/her original ID card and submit the following documents:

  1. Representative’s photocopy of ID card bearing his / her signature;
  2. Registrant’s photocopy of Macao ID card bearing his / her signature;
  3. Authorization form downloaded from AMCM’s website signed by the registrant or presentation of registrant’s original Macao ID card.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.

