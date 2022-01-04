Top Hat Restaurants Launch Newest Concept in Thornton Park
“Dolce” set for January 21 Grand Opening in Trendy Orlando Neighborhood
Dolce is an intimate restaurant and dessert bar in the heart of Orlando just steps from Lake Eola. It pays homage to one of our greatest eras, the roaring 20’s.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Hat Restaurants, a division of Top Hat Hospitality, Orlando’s premier multifaceted marketing, catering and restaurant corporation, has announced the launch of its latest food and beverage dining concept, Dolce, at 500 East Central Boulevard in Orlando’s Thornton Park district. The grand opening of the restaurant, located on the corner of East Central and South Osceola Avenue, is scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022.
"Dolce is an intimate restaurant and dessert bar in the heart of Orlando just steps from Lake Eola. It pays homage to one of our greatest eras, the roaring 20’s," explained Dolce co-founder and Top Hat Restaurants partner Christopher Buxton. “This growing Orlando and trendy neighborhood continues to be a destination for locals and visitors alike, and our diverse menu of savory and sweet options now provide a uniquely satisfying dining experience that we believed to be missing in this area.”
'Whether you are in the mood for a freshly made waffle stuffed with pieces of NY cheesecake, a turtle brownie served with fresh whipped cream and caramel sauce, a salmon spinach salad with a maple bacon vinaigrette or just looking for a place to enjoy a glass of wine or beer while chatting with friends, Dolce has something for everyone,” added Dan Eastwood, Dolce co-founder and Top Hat Restaurants partner.
Dolce offers an extensive brunch menu Saturday and Sunday from 8AM to 2PM with unlimited $15 Mimosas and $5 Bloody Mary’s. Gatsby Hour (Happy Hour) takes place Monday through Friday from 4PM to 7PM and features $4 select wines, and 25% off all other wines and beer, as well as 50% off select appetizers.
The Dolce lunch and dinner menu boasts of a variety of uniquely crafted and flavorful appetizers, salads, paninis and bowls. A selection of freshly created crepes and other signature options complete the all-day Dessert Bar menu.
Dolce is the latest restaurant concept in the Top Hat Restaurants portfolio of food and beverage operations throughout the Orlando area, including Sausage Shack, Iconic Chicken and Shack Sweets by Jillycakes, led by Chef Jillian Hopke, champion of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. Dolce will also feature selections from Jillycakes as part of its extensive upscale dessert menu.
“We are excited to offer the most complete variety of delicious homemade dessert options for our guests,” continued Buxton. We encourage patrons to experience our full menu, but also to swing by for an unparalleled dessert experience.”
Dolce is currently operating and entertaining dining guests for with its entire menu offering now during its soft opening. For more information, please visit https://www.DolceThorntonPark.com or phone (407) 800-6100.
