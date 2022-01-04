New York Software Company Expands with Custom Healthcare Software Consulting
SandBox Union dives deeper into custom healthcare web and mobile application development, including diverse integration capabilities with EHRs.
We have always focused on building better businesses through better software, and a core part of that has always been in the healthcare world.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SandBox Union (SBU) announces their new suite of custom software development and integration services, aptly named “Seraph.”
Among SandBox Union’s ranks of engineers and consultants lie many ex-pats from companies such as Accenture, Apple, and Deloitte. Some of those engineers have spent many years designing and developing robust patient-centered digital experiences and cutting-edge clinical information systems.
One of SandBox Union’s core focus areas of the new Seraph service combines years of experience building enterprise analytics for the healthcare world c-suite and a massive integration play focusing on EHRs such as Netsmart and leveraging Microsoft’s Azure for healthcare strategy.
“We have always focused on building better businesses through better software, and a core part of that has always been in the healthcare world,” says Tiffany Organisciak, President and Partner at SandBox Union. “Digital health projects have become more and more of our portfolio in recent months, and our Seraph offering takes that initiative and puts a name to the great work we are doing and continue to do at SBU.”
The current Seraph service includes custom web and mobile applications, EHR integrations, clinical and operational analytics, security and data compliance, remote monitoring, and patient experiences.
To learn more about SandBox Union and its Seraph offering, you can visit at https://www.sandboxunion.com, email: hello@sandboxunion.com, or call (585) 484-8412.
