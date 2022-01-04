Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,948 in the last 365 days.

LaShae Washington Just Celebrated A Birthday This Past Weekend

LaShae took it as a silver lining and shifted the celebrations to brunch at 1831 Bar & Lounge on New Year’s Eve.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was LaShae Washington’s birthday! she decided to celebrate life and welcome the new year with a bang.

Her birthday is on New Year’s Day. The date denotes two beginnings: LaShae Washington’s life and the beginning of 2022. She stayed at The Aloft Hotel Arundel Mills BWI Airport and was completely surprised by the accommodation. The room was the perfect balance of elegance and comfort with a spacious layout.

Washington decided to celebrate her 2022 birthday at her clothing store. She has always been an introvert, so the guest list comprised of family members and very close friends. LaShae Washington had planned a trip to the MGM National Harbor. However, the plan did not work out. LaShae took it as a silver lining and shifted the celebrations to brunch at 1831 Bar & Lounge on New Year’s Eve.

The party attire was semi-formal, so everyone showed up in dresses and jackets to enjoy LaShae Washington's big day. The party symbolized hope in 2022, and no one was to shy away from the celebrations.

LaShae Washington's 2022 birthday menu was steak and fries. 1831 Bar & Lounge menu offers chicken and beef stakes with tots or fries. However, her close friends ordered the chicken wings and sweet chili cheese quesadilla. Of course, no birthday celebration is memorable without drinks, and 1831 Bar & Lounge is no short of it. The drinks on the table varied from a simple Patron Shot, Hurricane, Red Line Mojito, and Moscow Mule.

After food and drinks, it was time to cut the cake. Everyone went back to LaShae Washington's clothing store, which was decorated with balloons and streamers. The cake was a strawberry short cake with whipped cream frosting and Hennessy shots. It was LaShae Washington’s favorite. No wonder she wished to devour the whole thing.

The gathering had end around 3am in the morning. With the whole day celebrating and eating, the attendants and LaShae Washington were tired. Everyone went to their rooms at The Aloft Hotel Arundel Mills. Before shutting her eyes, LaShae Washington made her 2022 resolutions:
• Exercise three days a week
• Avoid eating meats
• Diversify her investments
• Drink a gallon of water every day
• Achieve financial freedom
• Build her legacy.

Goodnight, and a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!

LaShae Washington
Vermeleon LLC
email us here

You just read:

LaShae Washington Just Celebrated A Birthday This Past Weekend

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.