LaShae Washington Just Celebrated A Birthday This Past Weekend
LaShae took it as a silver lining and shifted the celebrations to brunch at 1831 Bar & Lounge on New Year's Eve.
Her birthday is on New Year’s Day. The date denotes two beginnings: LaShae Washington’s life and the beginning of 2022. She stayed at The Aloft Hotel Arundel Mills BWI Airport and was completely surprised by the accommodation. The room was the perfect balance of elegance and comfort with a spacious layout.
Washington decided to celebrate her 2022 birthday at her clothing store. She has always been an introvert, so the guest list comprised of family members and very close friends. LaShae Washington had planned a trip to the MGM National Harbor. However, the plan did not work out. LaShae took it as a silver lining and shifted the celebrations to brunch at 1831 Bar & Lounge on New Year’s Eve.
The party attire was semi-formal, so everyone showed up in dresses and jackets to enjoy LaShae Washington's big day. The party symbolized hope in 2022, and no one was to shy away from the celebrations.
LaShae Washington's 2022 birthday menu was steak and fries. 1831 Bar & Lounge menu offers chicken and beef stakes with tots or fries. However, her close friends ordered the chicken wings and sweet chili cheese quesadilla. Of course, no birthday celebration is memorable without drinks, and 1831 Bar & Lounge is no short of it. The drinks on the table varied from a simple Patron Shot, Hurricane, Red Line Mojito, and Moscow Mule.
After food and drinks, it was time to cut the cake. Everyone went back to LaShae Washington's clothing store, which was decorated with balloons and streamers. The cake was a strawberry short cake with whipped cream frosting and Hennessy shots. It was LaShae Washington’s favorite. No wonder she wished to devour the whole thing.
The gathering had end around 3am in the morning. With the whole day celebrating and eating, the attendants and LaShae Washington were tired. Everyone went to their rooms at The Aloft Hotel Arundel Mills. Before shutting her eyes, LaShae Washington made her 2022 resolutions:
• Exercise three days a week
• Avoid eating meats
• Diversify her investments
• Drink a gallon of water every day
• Achieve financial freedom
• Build her legacy.
Goodnight, and a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!
