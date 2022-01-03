Submit Release
Collection of traffic volume data for major state routes wrapping up by years end

OAHU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has been tracking and sharing traffic volume data for major state routes on the HDOT website since the COVID-19 public health emergency began in early 2020.

Statewide permanent traffic counting stations offer data that is calculated against Annual Average Daily Traffic counts from 2019. Over time, the weekly data gathering has presented an opportunity to confirm the capabilities of major state routes to accommodate extended lane closure hours as well as helped to provide an economic indicator for the State. The data is available at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/covid-19-traffic-volume-comparison/.

Governor Ige’s Stay-at-Home order issued in March of 2020 marked a significant reduction in traffic volume across the state, as supported in the data tables. While the data collection is ending and traffic volumes have largely returned to 2019 numbers, HDOT gained valuable information to implement improvements for operations across the state.

