Chicago Instrumental Post-Rock Band The Color of Cyan Excel on Tense, Atmospheric “Agape” Album

Chicago-based purveyors of tense and atmospheric instrumental post-rock, ambient and metal, The Color of Cyan, have released new album “Agape” December 1.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based purveyors of tense and atmospheric instrumental post-rock, ambient and metal, The Color of Cyan, have released new full-length album “Agape” December 1 on major platforms. The band’s multi-layered sound patiently builds in pressure and impact, while heading squarely toward monolithic detonation.

The Color of Cyan creates emotive instrumental music, seamlessly merging cinematic post-rock, moving orchestral arrangements, ambient, jazz, shoegaze, and metal. The original iteration of the band was formed in 2000 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, inspired by bands like Sigur-Ros, God Speed You Black Emperor, Tool, and contemporary Classical composers like Arvo Part and Max Richter.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project reemerged solely instrumental, with intricate soundscapes and aggressive guitars. Soon after, the band started writing their first full-length album, "Agape," which was recorded between Puerto Rico, Chicago, California, and Mexico City. The album was mixed by Greg Norman at Electrical Audio and mastered by Bob Weston, both in Chicago, Illinois.

From the Artist:
“Agape is our journey through this world. Even though the moments are unique for each one of us, we are all connected by those feelings.”

The Color of Cyan‘s epic, cinematic music is recommended for fans of Sigur-Ros, Godspeed! You Black Emperor, MONO, Explosions in the Sky, Russian Circles and TOOL.

