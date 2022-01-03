ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES NEW ILLINOIS STATE FAIR MANAGER

ILLINOIS, January 3 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II announced today the hiring of Rebecca Clark as the next manager of the Illinois State Fair. Clark is no stranger to the fair having formerly served as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA). She currently serves as the PIO for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA).

While at IDOA, Clark worked hand in hand with state fair staff promoting and marketing the fair and coordinating all press coverage.

"Rebecca's leadership at IEMA has helped guide our state through this pandemic, and I'm glad she will continue to serve our state as the next manager of the State Fair," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Her dedication to keeping Illinois families safe and healthy will be such an asset to bringing together residents and visitors each summer, to explore the joys that Illinois has to offer. I look forward to our continued work as we celebrate Illinois' proud agricultural tradition - the force that drives our state forward."

"As Chair of the Governor's Rural Affairs Council, I know the fairgrounds are essential in bringing our state together, connecting people from various regions and diverse backgrounds, and uplifting the important role agriculture plays in our lives," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Congratulations to Rebecca, who is well-equipped to take the reins and continue steering us forward."

"I'm very appreciative of Governor Pritzker and Director Costello for this opportunity," said Rebecca Clark. "The fairgrounds have always been a special place for me. I grew up coming to the Illinois State Fair and now create memories with my own children on the fairgrounds. This opportunity brings my fair going experience full circle. I can't wait to welcome Illinoisans to the fairgrounds, whether for the Illinois State Fair or one of the many events that call the fairgrounds home year-round."

"Rebecca brings with her great knowledge of the Illinois State Fair from multiple avenues," said IDOA Director, Jerry Costello II. "She knows the ins and outs of the fair due to her time while she was employed with Ag and she also played a crucial part in keeping fairgoers safe and healthy during the 2021 Illinois State Fair, while working for IEMA."

Clark is only the second woman to hold the title of Illinois State Fair Manager. Amy Bliefnick served as the Illinois State Fair manager from 2005 to 2014. Clark assumed her new role January 1, 2022.