Illinois State Fair, Ridgely Elementary School Unveil Winners of 2024 Postcard Contest

SPRINGFIELD, IL - For the second year in a row, Springfield Public Schools District 186 and the Illinois State Fair teamed up for a unique opportunity for students at Ridgely Elementary.

Students at Ridgely were invited to participate in a contest to design a postcard for the Illinois State Fair. In their art class, students were each able to design and create a postcard that captured their creative view of the Illinois State Fair. Students highlighted rides, food and more. Staff selected one postcard from each grade level as the winner.


The six winning postcards will be printed and available for free in the Emmerson Building during the 11-day run of the Illinois State Fair in August. Kids of all ages are encouraged to write a message to a friend or loved one and mail them, free of charge, at the U.S. Post Office, located in the Expo Building on the fairgrounds.


"We appreciate our partnership with District 186 and look forward to families across the state of Illinois using a custom postcard designed by Ridgely students," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.


Students throughout District 186 are invited to enter their art projects in the Illinois State Fair Art Competition. Entries are due by July 15 and include categories such as painting, watercolors, drawings, sculptures, crafts, photography and digital imagery. Cash prices are offered. More details can be found on the Illinois State Fair website, www.StateFair.Illinois.gov

