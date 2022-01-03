Oregon Hard Rock Trio Leadbetter Band Showcase Powerful Chemistry on New Album "Howl"
Bend, Oregon Hard Rock Trio Leadbetter Band showcase a powerful chemistry rooted in heavy rock n’ roll, blues, psychedelic and prog rock on new album “Howl”.
The depth of the music is always important to me, having songs that challenge or comfort the mind and inspire the heart is what I strive for. Howl definitely delivers that.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend, Oregon-based Hard Rock Trio Leadbetter Band showcase a powerful chemistry rooted in heavy rock n’ roll, blues, psychedelic and progressive rock influences on new album “Howl”, out now on major platforms. They don’t just take influence from the greats though. Leadbetter Band recently opened for ZZ Top at Britt Amphitheater, Jacksonville, Oregon in August 2021. Lead vocalist/guitarist and songwriter Eric Leadbetter plays hundreds of shows annually, and was recognized as winner of the prestigious Moony Award for Central Oregon Best Solo Artist (2020).
About the album:
“Howl” is a collection of some of Eric Leadbetter’s favorite original songs. They cover the map of the music that inspires him, from the hard hitting hard rock songs like “Waterdogs” and “Middle Man” to the more sensational “time waits” and “find your love again”, no ground is left uncovered.
“The depth of the music is always important to me, having songs that challenge or comfort the mind and inspire the heart is what I strive for. Howl definitely delivers that.”
Leadbetter Band‘s amplified grooves and southern-tinged classic sound throughout “Howl” should appeal to fans of Govt Mule, Black Crowes, Joe Bonamassa, Robin Trower, Bad Company or Stone Temple Pilots.
"Howl" is out now on major streaming platforms as well as Bandcamp.
